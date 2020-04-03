President Trump was retested for the coronavirus on Thursday and the results indicate that he is not infected, the White House said.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham released a test note for reporters without giving any reason for the procedure.

“This morning the president was retested for COVID-19, using new rapid point-of-care testing capability,” wrote Grisham. “He is in good health and without symptoms.”

Grisham added: “The sampling took only one minute and the results were communicated in 15 minutes. The President tested negative for COVID-19. “

Trump was first tested last month after physical contact with members of Congress who were exposed to the coronavirus at the Conservative Political Action Conference, and after hosting an event with infected Brazilian officials at his complex from Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Although many local governments, including in Washington, DC, have ordered non-essential workers to stay at home, Trump interacts regularly with crisis officials and businesspeople, as well as with journalists during Daily White House press conferences.

The virus has infected more than 235,000 US residents, of whom at least 5,600 have died.