It will be too late for states like New York, Michigan and Massachusetts to rush to the peak of their pandemics and fight to buy ventilators on the open market – often competing against each other, the federal government and foreign countries.

The federal government has reduced its supplies of medical equipment to almost zero and has distributed far fewer ventilators than states should need.

The president defended his administration against criticism that he should have acted weeks ago to increase the production of ventilators and other equipment before the pandemic reached the American coast.

“The states should have built up their stock. We have close to 10,000 and we are building it up,” Trump said at the White House.

“We supplied it. But the states should be building. We are a replacement. We are not a back-up clerk.”

Trump has also appeared to question the financial wisdom of investing in mass production of critical respirators, saying that in a few months, they would only cost $ 5 each.

Weak points exposed

A pandemic of this magnitude is a unique challenge that is sure to expose the weaknesses of an administration’s disaster preparedness.

But if fans aren’t working in large numbers, the situation risks becoming a metaphor for an inadequate White House effort to fight the coronavirus and fulfill its basic duty to keep Americans alive. And it will expose more of an administration that spends as much time praising its own response in its task force briefings than it does of providing honest information about fighting the virus.

Thursday’s briefing inadvertently exposed the chaotic nature of the government’s efforts to slow the pandemic. At one point, President Jared Kushner’s son-in-law told an anecdote about a Trump friend calling on the president to request medical supplies for a New York hospital, and his own efforts to facilitate the delivery of N95 masks.

Although Kushner seemed to believe that the story was a success story, she instead alluded to a dysfunction and the lack of an appropriate procurement process in the federal effort.

Much of Thursday’s briefing appeared as a thinly veiled White House attempt to deflect blame for the fan crisis if the need for machinery becomes acute, and stories begin to emerge from patients who could have lived without it. shortage.

The President has spent much of the past three years suggesting that his powers are almost absolute. But his strange refusal to use the full range of his powers in this pandemic is curious. He came to power saying that “he alone can solve” the problems that affected the nation. But in this crisis, he says that he is only a “back up”.

Trump has previously accused states like New York of hoarding fans. He also said he doubted the Empire State would really need the 40,000 machines requested.

Fan tightening is reaching critical levels in several states and cities as hospitals are hit by a tsunami of sick patients weeks before the expected peak of seriously ill cases.

Primary care physicians have warned that physicians may face distressing choices that patients live or die on if there are not enough machines available.

When the pandemic finally ends, investigations may well establish that states and the federal government are to blame for worn-out stocks of machinery that may have been needed only in bulk during the pandemics.

But Trump’s weeks of denial of the severity of the pandemic and the reluctance to force companies to make the machines have lost precious time. If it had acted six weeks ago, new fans could be put into service. And playing a blame game ignores that one of the president’s jobs in times of extremism is to assess where the country’s federal system has created loopholes in authority and supply and to fill in the gaps.

“Several thousand fans”

The construction controversy over the fans came when it appeared that 20% of a federal supply of fans was out of service because their maintenance contract had expired.

Hospitals in California and New York received machines from inventory but found that they needed to be repaired, according to the story first reported by the New York Times and CNN reports . Federal authorities have reported sending 4,400 fans to New York – by far the most affected US state – from the national stock.

Even the new fans won’t be available for states that are in the heat of the coronavirus battle right now.

“We are in line to receive several thousand fans in April and several thousand in May, which is expected to reach a large number in June,” said Rear Admiral John Polowczyk, who coordinates the channel matters. of supply within the coronavirus working group.

The question of timing was also featured in a cameo in the briefing from Peter Navarro, a senior Trump official, who presented a remarkable President’s flattery even for this White House.

Navarro said president ordered General Motors to make fans in “Trump hour – which is as fast as possible”, even though president rejected weeks’ calls of critics to make full use of production law defense to increase their manufacturing. The president said on Monday that Ford had agreed to reuse production lines to build 50,000 fans in 100 days.

“Trump time” won’t be fast enough for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said on Thursday that his state has about six days at the fans’ current “burn rate”.

“It’s very simple: a person enters the intensive care unit. They either need the ventilator, or they die. This is this basic proposition,” Cuomo told a CNN mayor on the coronavirus.

Cuomo said the state has purchased 17,000 fans but has yet to deliver since they come from China and 50 states and the federal government is competing for the equipment. New York has only 4,000 fans in the state, said Cuomo.

“Obviously, no one would say it was the best way to do it,” said Cuomo, “to have 50 states compete, but that’s where we are.”

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer told CNN on Wednesday that her condition lacked enough fans. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said on CNN’s “The Situation Room” on Thursday that an investigation was needed after the pandemic to find out why there was such a shortage of vital equipment.

Marylou Sudders, Massachusetts Secretary of Health and Human Services, who is experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus, said the Commonwealth had asked for 1,400 ventilators.

“We have repeatedly asked for fans from the federal government and have increased our demand today,” said Judders. “We have not yet received ventilators and, of course, the ventilators that enter will immediately go to hospitals for testing before being used.”

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said on Tuesday that the struggle to get enough fans was a source of “enormous frustration”.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that thousands of fans from government stock have already been sent across the country.

The Department of Health and Human Services sent a letter to medical providers this week suggesting that ventilators may be shared between two patients in a “last resort” crisis situation.