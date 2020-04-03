WASHINGTON – President Trump on Thursday ordered General Electric and five other companies to start manufacturing fans in the midst of the worsening coronavirus epidemic, citing the Defense Production Act for the second time.

In a White House memo, Trump announced that he had authorized General Electric, Hill-Rom Holdings, Medtronic, RedMed, Philips and Vyaire will begin manufacturing the machines they desperately need and directed Health and Social Services Secretary Alex Azar to make sure they have the supplies they need.

Trump invoked the laws of the Korean War for the first time last week when he ordered automaker General Motors to start producing fans after negotiations between the two appeared to have failed.

The Defense Production Act gives the federal government broad powers to order private companies to turn over assembly lines to produce the goods they need in the event of a crisis.