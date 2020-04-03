Trump spoke at the daily White House coronavirus briefing as his staff published the letter to Schumer, in which he criticized the New York Democrat’s request for more streamlined leadership in the production mandate to support the response to the coronavirus.

“I have known you for many years, but I never knew how bad a senator you are for New York State, until I became president,” Trump wrote to Schumer, disparaging his claim as a “Democratic public relations letter and incorrect sound phrases, which are false in every respect.”

The exchange highlights Trump’s negotiating strategy, once again defaulting on a political clash with a prominent Democrat as the coronavirus epidemic worsens, forcing the administration to work with key Democrats such than Schumer, a longtime critic, to establish a federal response.

However, Trump had tried to prevent the letter from being sent after speaking with Schumer on the phone Thursday afternoon.

Schumer’s office told CNN that the president told the New York Democrat that he had written a “very mean letter” to Schumer and that “he would try to stop him from going out and apologize to the senator Schumer if he didn’t stop “in time. ” New York has become the epicenter of the virus in the United States, leading all other states with 92,506 cases and 476 deaths Thursday evening. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also angered Trump after opposing the federal government’s response strategy. In the letter, Trump attacked Schumer for New York’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as for what he calls the “ridiculous removal hoax.” Trump has said that if Schumer had spent less time on the charge, New York may not have been “so completely ill-prepared for the invisible enemy.” Schumer’s scruples came after Trump invoked the Defense Production Act – which gives the government more control in an emergency to direct industrial production – last week for force General Motors to produce more fans for the increase in hospitalizations for coronavirus, and appointed Peter Navarro, White House business advisor, as political coordinator of the law for the federal government. Speaking to Anderson Cooper of CNN on Wednesday evening, Schumer described his plans to call Trump to appoint a new contact for the management of the Defense Production Act and disparaged Navarro. Navarro “is not up to par,” said Schumer. “He’s a very nice man, but he has no experience with this stuff, and they have no one, as far as I know, in charge of distribution.” He called on the administration to select “a person, a soldier, a general who knows how to manage logistics and mastery of orders, who knows command and control”. This person should be “in charge of producing and distributing all the necessary types of equipment and getting them to the places they need and need,” said Schumer, recommending to General Mark Milley, president of Joint Staff, select a candidate for the role.

CNN’s Manu Raju contributed to this report.

