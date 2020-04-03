“Today I issued an order under the Defense Production Act to more fully guarantee that domestic manufacturers can produce the fans necessary to save American lives,” Trump said in a statement.
The order, the statement said, will help domestic manufacturers “secure the supplies they need to build the fans needed to defeat the virus”.
The president also said the move “will save lives by removing barriers in the supply chain that threaten the rapid production of fans.”
The order, which took the form of a presidential memorandum, orders the supply of equipment to make fans to six companies: General Electric Co., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Medtronic Public Limited Co., ResMed Inc., Royal Philips N.V. and Vyaire Medical Inc.
It also orders the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, and the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, “to use all of the authorities available under the law to facilitate the provision of equipment” to these companies.
The President has been pressured to use the law to procure medical and protective equipment to fight coronavirus in the United States.
