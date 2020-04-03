“Today I issued an order under the Defense Production Act to more fully guarantee that domestic manufacturers can produce the fans necessary to save American lives,” Trump said in a statement.

Thursday’s order arrives in the middle increased fears of fan shortage around the country. The use of these vital medical devices has skyrocketed in critical coronavirus patients.

The order, the statement said, will help domestic manufacturers “secure the supplies they need to build the fans needed to defeat the virus”.

The president also said the move “will save lives by removing barriers in the supply chain that threaten the rapid production of fans.”

The order, which took the form of a presidential memorandum, orders the supply of equipment to make fans to six companies: General Electric Co., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Medtronic Public Limited Co., ResMed Inc., Royal Philips N.V. and Vyaire Medical Inc.

It also orders the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, and the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, “to use all of the authorities available under the law to facilitate the provision of equipment” to these companies.

Previously, Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to force General Motors to produce more fans.

The President has been pressured to use the law to procure medical and protective equipment to fight coronavirus in the United States.

the Defense Production Act, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is “the primary source of the presidential authorities for accelerating and increasing the supply of resources from the US industrial base to support military, energy, space and homeland security programs”.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/X-PPQZp0L0E/index.html