“Today I issued an order under the Defense Production Act to more fully guarantee that domestic manufacturers can produce the fans necessary to save American lives,” Trump said in a statement.

Thursday’s order arrives in the middle increased fears of fan shortage around the country. The use of these vital medical devices has skyrocketed in critical coronavirus patients.

The order, the statement said, will help domestic manufacturers “secure the supplies they need to build the fans needed to defeat the virus”.

The president also said the move “will save lives by removing barriers in the supply chain that threaten the rapid production of fans.”