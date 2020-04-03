President Trump said 3M “will have a big price to pay” after ordering the manufacturing giant to make more protective masks for the fight against coronaviruses.

Trump used the Defense Production Act to get more N95 respirators from the Minnesota-based company “after seeing what they were doing with their masks”, tweeted Thursday evening. Health care workers face a shortage of masks that filter airborne particles.

“A big surprise to many members of government for what they were doing – will have a big price to pay!” the president tweeted.

Trump’s tweet did not provide details of the government’s concerns about 3M. But White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said the federal government has had problems ensuring that the company’s products made around the world “come back here to the right places.”

Trump’s executive order ordering 3M to manufacture more masks authorizes the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to acquire from the company any number of N95 masks that he “deems appropriate”.

3M, which also makes Post-It Notes and Scotch Tape, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday morning. But the company said this week that it plans to produce 2 billion N95 masks worldwide in the next 12 months.

With post wires