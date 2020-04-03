A White House spokesperson referred questions to the National Security Council, which declined to comment.

Earlier Thursday, Trump tweeted that he expected a deal between the Saudis and the Russians to sharply reduce their exports. This pushed Brent crude prices up to 45%, although the rally quickly weakened. Prices in the United States were trading more than 25% near $ 25 a barrel by mid-afternoon.

“I just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, and I expect they will reduce about 10 million barrels, and perhaps a lot more that, if that happens, to be BIG for the oil and gas industry! “Trump tweeted. “….. Could reach 15 million barrels. Good (GREAT) news for everyone!” he tweeted a few minutes later.

But it quickly became clear that the Trump tweet may have been ambitious. Saudi Arabia, in its own statement, was more circumspect, saying only that it was requesting a meeting of OPEC and other oil-producing countries to discuss “a desired balance in the oil market”.

Other sources said that despite Trump’s statement, they had yet to hear much about how the administration intended to pressure the two countries to cut their oil production.

“The conversations are not aggressive,” said an industry official recently briefed by administration officials. “We have no plan to force their hand in any way. It is serious enough that they wish to have an agreement with the Saudis, but do not expect them to reach an agreement. “

However, industry sources have said they do not expect Saudi Arabia and Russia to immediately put their differences aside. Even though the two countries agree to cut production, oil prices, lowered by limiting travel and fuel demand by the coronavirus pandemic, should not increase enough to save American shale producers, said Andy Lipow, head of the oil consulting company Lipow Oil Associés.

“Even if oil prices go up from $ 5 to $ 10 a barrel this morning is not enough to put most shale oil producers in the dark, “said Lipow. “And you have to wonder what Trump has promised to cut production. What is the job? “

Several sources said they thought the White House could offer concessions on Venezuelan policy to bring Russia to the table. The administration imposed sanctions on companies that market Venezuelan oil, which included subsidiaries of the Russian oil company Rosneft. The Treasury Department has also imposed sanctions on companies that finance the Venezuelan public oil producer Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A.

Rosneft recently sold its share of oil operations in Venezuela to the Russian government. Industry analysts saw this as a step toward distancing themselves from Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, whom the White House lobbied for to relinquish power.

“It is likely that Venezuela will intervene in the conversation [with OPEC and Russia], now that Rosneft is protected, “said an industry official. “God knows what the outcome of politics will be. [It would be] Trump’s jihad against Maduro against his alliance of convenience with independent shale producers. “

Trump’s tweet came as the Department of Energy and the Home Department prepared to send him a menu of options the administration could take to relieve the national oil industry before a meeting Friday with the Energy CEOs, according to industry officials knowledgeable about the issue.

The list of options for Trump should contain measures Republican lawmakers recommended Interior Secretary David Bernhardt this week, including suspending royalty payments for oil produced on federal lands and extending the terms of the federal lease. This may also include the suspension of the Jones Act, which prevents foreign-owned, flagged or crewed vessels from transporting goods between American ports.

A group of small and medium-sized businesses have asked the Home Office to present these options to Trump, said an energy sector executive.

The White House meeting on Friday will include Harold Hamm, a Trump donor and founder of oil producer Continental Resources, who accused the Saudis of “spilling” oil into the market and called for import restrictions. But executives from Exxon Mobil, Chevron and other large multinational companies also said no direct aid to the oil industry was needed.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment. A spokesman for the Department of the Interior did not answer questions.

An industry official described the options considered “minor ratings and endings” that did not resolve the major issues causing the current market problems.

Data published by the Federal Energy Information Administration this week showed a drop in demand for gasoline in the United States and an increase in oil stocks, proof that the measures to fight the pandemic of coronavirus had strongly affected the consumption of ‘energy.

On Monday, Whiting Petroleum became the first major US victim of falling prices when the company, which is a major shale producer in Bakken, North Dakota, filed for bankruptcy.

While the majority of shale oil production in the United States is on private land and would not be affected by royalty relief or a lease extension, nearly two million barrels per day of American oil comes from offshore fields leased from the federal government. These offshore producers, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, are particularly vulnerable during the market downturn, said one of the industry officials, who feared that the big oil companies present at Friday’s White House meeting ignore their problems.

“It is likely that the only thing that can save independent offshore companies is lower fees and it will likely not be raised by current participants,” said the person. “Our concern is that the president makes a decision based on this meeting and thinks he has saved the oil and gas industry and is moving on to fight the coronavirus and the myriad of other crises he faces . “

Meanwhile, Republican energy state senators continued to pressure the administration to help the industry. Senate Speaker Energy Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) Letter to Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin Calling to Ensure Federal Aid is Available to US Oil and Gas Companies during the implementation of coronavirus relief legislation.

“It is important that the CARES law be implemented in such a way as to provide the necessary liquidity and financing to American companies, including the oil and gas producing companies which constitute the backbone of our national and energy security”, Murkowski wrote.

Three senior Republican House officials – minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Mac Thornberry of Texas and Greg Walden of Oregon – in a letter urged Pompeo to exert “appropriate diplomatic pressure to prevent the actions of these foreign nations ‘inflicting unnecessary damage on the economies of the world’.

Zack Colman, Anthony Adragna and Betsy Woodruff Swan contributed to this report.