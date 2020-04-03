But a health advisor on his team strongly warned that masks should not put Americans to sleep in a false sense of security that would lead them to abandon social distancing guidelines.

Speaking at a White House task force briefing, Trump said the new guidelines would not allow all Americans to wear face covers.

“I don’t think they will be mandatory because some people don’t want to do it,” he said, adding that Americans who want to wear face covers can “decide for themselves”.

He reiterated his claim that fabric coverings such as scarves would be preferred, both because they avoid the use of medical grade masks needed in hospitals and because of their thickness.

“In many ways, a scarf is better. It is thicker,” he said. Trump has not proposed a timetable for the new recommendations, but people familiar with the matter said the administration is working on Thursday to complete the guidelines, which would advise Americans to use a face covering when they leave their homes . Vice President Mike Pence said the task force is still evaluating the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will be issuing recommendations in the coming days. CNN reported on Wednesday that most members of the task force have reached agreement that Americans should start wearing face covers in public and may soon issue formal guidelines on the matter. Some members of the task force – including Dr. Deborah Birx – warned at meetings against the recommendation to wear masks to Americans for fear that it could put them to sleep in a false sense of protection and prevent them from distancing themselves social. But new perspectives on the asymptomatic spread of the virus have led to reconsider the recommendations. Speaking at the briefing on Thursday, Birx said White House officials are still debating new recommendations. “It is not a substitute for the presidential directives (on social distancing) which have already disappeared,” she said. “Don’t get a false sense of security that this mask exclusively protects you from infection.” “This worries us,” she added. “This is why the debate continues on the mask.” Among the issues discussed by the task force and the CDC were how to teach Americans how to wear masks and how to prevent a rush on medical-grade equipment, such as N95 respirators, still insufficient for hospitals . There have also been discussions about the cultural change that the recommendation for masks would represent, since Americans (unlike citizens of some Asian countries) are not used to wearing masks in public. And it has been considered whether or not to call the recommended masks “masks”. Some suggested that they should simply be referred to as “face covers” or “courtesy masks” to distinguish them from the medical masks that professionals need.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/02/politics/trump-birx-face-masks-coronavirus/index.html