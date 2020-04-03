On Friday, a New York judge essentially made a three-word decision dedicated to fantastic sports bettors: “You got out of here!”

Bettors had sued the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox and the Major League Baseball, arguing that they were duped into what US District Court Judge Jed Rakoff called “the now infamous sign theft scandal “

Rakoff dismissed the trial, holding that the argument was so flawed that punters should not have another chance to make a better argument.

Bettors essentially claimed that they would not have made fantastic daily bets – in what the league has promoted as a “skill game” – if they had known that the Astros and Red Sox were cheating.

An MLB survey found that the Astros had illegally deployed technology – and trash cans – in a panel theft system in 2017 and 2018 and noted that the Red Sox had been penalized for misuse of an Apple watch in 2017. The Commissioner Rob Manfred said in his investigation if the Red Sox cheated beyond then “it’s done” but has yet to publish a report.

Rakoff essentially held that the bettors had done business with DraftKings, not the MLB or the individual teams, and that the link was too weak between the bettors and the league and its teams.

“The link between the alleged harm suffered by the complainants and the conduct of the defendants is simply too weakened to support the complainants’ claims for compensation,” wrote Rakoff. “Although the verbose, rhetorical and largely conclusive complaint succeeds in plausibly alleging some false statements on the part of the defendants, these statements, which are not related to fantasy baseball, do not plausibly support the allegations of the complainants. “

The Astros are still facing at least two other lawsuits related to their cheating: one filed by pitcher Mike Bolsinger, the other by their own fans.