Tom Brady wasted no time settling in Tampa. The legendary quarterback, who recently signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers, would rent the Derek Jeter mansion by the water, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

The sumptuous house covers 30,000 square feet with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room and a billiard room. It is located on the Davis Islands, a district of Tampa, Florida, built on two artificial islands with approximately 5,500 inhabitants.

An aerial photo reveals a large back patio with a pool, spa, and private dock with two boat lifts. The terraces and balconies line the back of the house and offer a view of the bay.

The property is around 15 minutes’ drive from Raymond James Stadium, where the Buccaneers have been playing since 1998.

At 30,000 square feet, Brady’s new home is three times the size of his longtime Massachusetts mansion, which is currently earning $ 33.9 million. The chic five-acre property focuses on a 10,000-square-foot mansion built by architect Richard Landry.

1/11 The swimming pool. (Erhard Pfeiffer) 2/11 The stately home. (Erhard Pfeiffer) 3/11 The brick mansion. (Erhard Pfeiffer) 4/11 Entrance. (Erhard Pfeiffer) 5/11 The big room. (Erhard Pfeiffer) 6/11 The kitchen. (Erhard Pfeiffer) seven/11 The breakfast corner. (Erhard Pfeiffer) 8/11 The living room. (Erhard Pfeiffer) 9/11 The cinema hall. (Erhard Pfeiffer) ten/11 The guest house. (Erhard Pfeiffer) 11/11 The interior of the guest house. (Erhard Pfeiffer)

The quarter star has a penchant for impressive areas. He and his wife, model Gisele Bündchen, once owned a four-acre French chateau-style house in Brentwood, which they sold in 2014 to Dr. Dre for $ 40 million.

In two decades with the Patriots, Brady has racked up six Super Bowl titles, four Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards. He has never had a losing season as a starter and is the only quarterback to reach 200 regular season wins.

His new agreement with the Buccaneers is worth $ 50 million with nearly $ 9 million in incentives.