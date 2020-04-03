Part 12 of a series analyzing the Brooklyn Nets.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot has come a long way in recent months, even more since the start of this now suspended season.

The young wing – only the third French in the history of the Nets – experienced a steady climb. He went from unemployed to unused reserve for winning a place in the NBA – and a multi-year contract.

Now that the coronavirus pandemic is intensifying, Luwawu-Cabarrot is caught on the other side of the Atlantic by his family and friends at home. Nets general manager Sean Marks told him about it this week.

But before the pandemic brought the season to a close, Luwawu-Cabarrot made defensive strides and took steps to become the Nets’ latest recovery project, after Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris.

“They gave me this role and I embrace it: I love it. I love going there and competing and playing very hard, ”said Luwawu-Cabarrot. “We want more than we have right now. We are hungry. We really, really want to compete and prove ourselves and prove a lot. “

Luwawu-Cabarrot has proven many things individually, relaunching his NBA career.

After going to training camp and preseason with the reconstruction of Cleveland, Luwawu-Cabarrot was lifted on October 15. After being a first-round pick in 2016, he had already played 171 NBA games for three different teams. But now he was out of work.

But eight days after being released, Luwawu-Cabarrot signed a bilateral agreement with the Nets and headed for the G-League Long Island, whose coach Shaun Fein had been his teammate years ago in Antibes in French League.

Luwawu-Cabarrot worked hard to improve his poor 3-point shot and finally realize his potential as a defender. That, plus perimeter injuries, allowed him to take a look at Brooklyn.

After only two appearances in November, Luwawu-Cabarrot made 14 in January, but only recorded 13 ¹ / ₂ minutes. Over the next two months, he saw his performance and playing time improve in unison.

With its two-way agreement reaching its limits, the Nets signed a 10-day contract with Luwawu-Cabarrot on January 15, then another. And in February, he averaged 7.2 points in 17.7 minutes for a plus-3.1, ultimately signing a multi-year agreement.

Luwawu-Cabarrot replied with probably the best month of his career in March, with an average of 11.4 points and a plus-4.9 in 27.1 productive minutes, firmly cementing a place in the rotation of a team who had participated in an eliminatory race before the suspension of the season.

“We think we can win [against] everyone so we just played and played hard, “said Luwawu-Cabarrot after scoring 13 points in the Nets last game, including 11 in a 17-5 third quarter streak to help win a victory on LeBron James and the Lakers in Los Angeles on March 10. “We really think we can beat anyone. … We don’t focus on what they have done before: we only focus on ourselves. “

Luwawu-Cabarrot is a gifted artist from Cannes, famous for his film festival. Right now, he’s creating a success story. His 3-point shot went from just 31% last season to 35.8% before stopping the game. Another jump next season and his multi-year contract will sound good, as did Harris and Dinwiddie.

After making a minimum of $ 654,468 prorated to the veteran this season, he will earn $ 1.8 million next season, with the Nets retaining his pre-registration rights thereafter. It could end up being a good deal.