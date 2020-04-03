Tim Tebow is definitely not spending arm day, even with baseball stopped halfway through spring training.

One thing professional athletes understand better than anyone else is the importance of keeping their bodies conditioned, which can be especially difficult when gyms are closed and follow social distancing guidelines.

The minor leagues of the Mets posted a series of videos on Instagram on Wednesday detailing how he remains passed out.

“I just wanted to share this training. I know a lot of the gyms are closed right now, but I thought this push / pull could still be useful, ”wrote Tebow. “One of my next goals is to share a workout you can do at home.”

Former 32-year-old Heisman Trophy winner describes six upper body exercises in the job legend he calls a “push-pull: three push and three pull exercises.”

The workout includes dumbbell bench presses, rows of tilted dumbbells, tilted dumbbell presses with rotation, neutral grip sequences, a dumbbell bench press and rows of dumbbells curved dumbbells.

“With baseball postponed until we know when, I’m going a little bit heavier to maintain some strength and power, maybe even gaining a bit during this time,” he said a little. out of breath at what appears to be his house. configuration of the gym.

Tebow demonstrates his impressive strength by demonstrating most exercises on video and some with still images with huge pairs of dumbbells, each ranging from 60 pounds to 140 pounds.

I hope you have them handy at home.

Tebow had to start the season with Triple-A Syracuse before all baseball levels were suspended. With all of the major sports suspended indefinitely in response to the coronavirus pandemic, MLB leaders are discussing a number of options to restart the season when possible.

Tebow hit a two-run homerun against the Tigers in the spring training on February 25 before it was reassigned to the Triple-A Mets team, Les Mets de Syracuse, March 6. He was to participate in the qualifying round for the World Baseball Classic on behalf of the Philippines national baseball team, which has since been postponed.

Tebow was born in Makati, a region of the Philippines’ capital, Manila, where his parents were missionaries for the Baptist Church.