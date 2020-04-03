On that day in 1995, the Bruins ended a 20-year drought in men’s basketball with an 89-78 victory over defending champion Arkansas at the Kingdome in Seattle. It was the Bruins’ 11th NCAA record title. Ed O’Bannon scores 30 and coach Jim Harrick’s team finishes 31-2.

In 2003, the Concordia Eagles returned to Orange County after defeating Mountain State (W. Va.) The previous night 88-84 in overtime during the NAIA tournament championship game in Kansas City, Mo.

The Eagles were the first team in southern California to win the country’s oldest basketball tournament. In just his second season, coach Ken Ammann’s Irvine club won a school record of 36 games, losing twice to Azusa Pacific and once to Westmont and The Master’s.

This year’s games canceled Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic included the Ducks hosting the Kings at the Honda Center. The Ducks maintained a 2-1 advantage for the season.

And in baseball, the Dodgers had to start a three-game streak in San Francisco with a daylong game against the Giants while the Angels would have had their home opener against Houston, with many Dodgers fans planning to assist in booing the Astros for their cheating. in the 2017 World Series.

Here is an overview of other memorable games and exceptional sports performances on April 3:

1977 – Boston Bruins Jean Ratelle scores his 1,000th point with a pass on Gregg Sheppard’s goal at 6:31 pm of the second period in a 7-4 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

1989 – Michigan defeats Seton Hall 80-79 in overtime to win the NCAA championship. Rumeal Robinson hits two free throws three seconds behind the Wolverines.

1993 – For the first time in 157 years of existence, the Grand National steeplechase is declared void because of a false start. Esha Ness crosses the finish line first, but most jockeys are unaware that a false start is called and the majority of the 39 horses continue the 4-mile race around the Aintree course even if nine remain on the finish line. departure.

1994 – St. Louis defeats Cincinnati 6-4 in the opening game of the Sunday night season, sending Major League Baseball into a new era with three divisions in each league and a new playoff format.

2007 – After nine years of drought for the title, Tennessee and its coach Pat Summitt are champions after the Lady Vols clinched a seventh national title, defeating Rutgers 59-46.

2008 – Alex Ovechkin broke Luc Robitaille’s NHL season record for most left wing goals with his 64th and 65th to lead Washington to a 4-1 victory over Tampa Bay.

2010 – Bernard Hopkins, 45, wins a brutal unanimous decision against Roy Jones Jr. in their long delayed rematch, avenging his defeat against Jones, 41, in May 1993.

2011 – Stacy Lewis wins her first LPGA tournament and the first major of the year when she holds defending champion Yani Tseng in Kraft Nabisco at Rancho Mirage by three shots. Lewis draws a par 69 at three sous to finish at 275 sous 13.

2011 – Texas A&M jostles a second consecutive seeded team in the NCAA Women’s Tournament to advance to its first national championship game. Tyra White leads the length of the field to give the Aggies a green light and a 63-62 victory over Stanford. Skylar Diggins scores 28 points and Notre Dame upsets Connecticut 72-63, ending the brilliant career of Maya Moore and the Huskies’ attempt for a third consecutive title.

SOURCES: The Times, Associated Press