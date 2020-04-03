Meet the elephants who have been parading for a whole year.

In the new documentary “Elephant”, currently broadcast on Disney +, we follow a herd of huge African animals with big hearts who travel thousands of treacherous kilometers across the Kalahari Desert every year to drink a glass of water and eat. a piece.

“They travel such great distances,” co-director Mark Linfield told the Post. “From Botswana to Angola, to Zimbabwe and back to Botswana.”

In order to capture this epic and little-known migration, Linfield also had to go the distance, traveling to Africa from Britain with his wife and co-director, Vanessa Berlowitz, and their young son. The team, including twenty other intrepid filmmakers, accompanied the pack of pachyderms for almost three years.

“We actually moved the lock, the stock and the barrel with our family, with our 7 year old child, so that we could live in Africa and go on a trip with the elephants,” says Berlowitz. “We spent an awful lot of time in the bush, at our child’s home school that we went to.”

The two seasoned nature documentaries chose the herd to follow with the help of Mike Chase, a scientist from the non-profit association Elephants Without Borders. Chase, who has spent years watching elephants in the field and using satellite telemetry to track their journeys, has found the perfect group for a Disney family story.

The doc, narrated by Meghan Markle (presented here as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex), focuses on Shani, a mother elephant, and her little Jomo, while they are led by a 50-year-old matriarch, Gaia, from the Delta of Okavango in Botswana, for subsistence. During this unique trip, the filmmakers were amazed by their incredible discoveries.

In a moving scene, the herd encounters a cemetery with elephant bones that they have probably encountered before as living animals. Everyone touches the bones with their trunk, as if they were paying homage to a funeral.

“Few animals can surprise you,” says Linfield. “But the elephants, out of nowhere, will do something like this that will blow you away.”

Later in their journey, the adorable Dumbos clashed with parents who are long gone, and we watch them hug and even crack smiles as they chat with their cousins. “This concept of ‘elephant never forgets’, explains producer Roy Conli. “They remember it!”

After Gaia, Shani and the others across the unpredictable African desert sometimes proved difficult for filmmakers. Sometimes it took several days to move their equipment a few hundred feet only to get the perfect photo.

“The elephants are on one side of a river infested with hippos and crocodiles, and you cannot cross it even with a canoe because the hippos would overturn it,” recalls Linfield. “You have to use planes, boats and helicopters.”

But it has never been a leap to get closer and become personal with the grown-ups.

“The basic rule of filming elephants is to let them get close to you,” says Berlowitz. “I am amazed that they allow these irritating humans to be with them!”