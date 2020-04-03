The US economy lost 701,000 jobs last month as the coronavirus crisis put an abrupt end to the country’s nine-year recruiting period, according to new federal data.

Non-farm payroll losses reflect a massive contraction from February, when the economy created 273,000 jobs. Unemployment rose by almost one percentage point to 4.4% last month, as the pandemic forced businesses across the country to shut down and fire workers, the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Friday.

The March employment report showed an even deeper reduction in the labor market than that predicted by economists, who expected 100,000 jobs lost and 3.8% unemployment. But the figures probably offer only a glimpse of the economic picture of the pandemic.

The survey used to create the report was conducted in the first half of March, before measures to control the virus became widespread. This means that the figures do not take into account the nearly 10 million unemployment claims filed by American workers in the last two full weeks of the month, which represents about 6% of the US workforce.

“The claims report provides a real-time view of recent layoffs while the jobs report will not reflect this spike in unemployment until next month,” said Glassdoor senior economist Daniel Zhao wrote in a comment.

The United States had experienced 113 months of consecutive employment growth before the pandemic undermined the national economy, capped by figures that exceeded expectations in February. But these did not take into account global travel restrictions, non-essential business closings that swept across the United States, or the massive layoffs that followed.

Experts expect the April jobs report – which won’t be released for another month – to more accurately capture the scale of job losses never seen in decades. Bloomberg Economics forecasts that this month’s unemployment rate will approach 15% – well above the 10% peak of the Great Recession.

“March’s payroll will only catch the leading edge of the Covid-19 impact, so there is significant uncertainty around the outcome area – even one last positive impression of a record cycle is possible before which will be astonishing losses in April, “Bloomberg economists, Carl Riccadonna, Yelena Shulyatyeva and Andrew Husby said in a comment.

With post wires