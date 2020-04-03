But there is a big difference between short-term consensual freedom restrictions and top-down authoritarian measures that have no expiration date – not to mention a public health rationale.

Nowhere else is the grabbing of uncontrolled power more blatant than in Hungary. Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who once compared immigration to an “influenza epidemic”, was already on the European Union’s troublemaker list after stack the courts with loyalists and by introducing legislation which criminalizes aid to undocumented migrants with asylum applications.

On Monday, the situation in Hungary further deteriorated, loyal parliamentarians gathering the required two-thirds majority to allow Orban to govern by decree indefinitely and without any parliamentary control.

Although Urban has dismissed the accusations of wrongdoing, calling them “defamatory”, it is clear for the most part that the Hungarian piracy measures deserve a firm response. The European Union must abandon its standard gesture for the diplomacy of the raw fork. Its toolbox is not entirely empty: it includes measures to suspend the country from voting on EU decisions and slap Orban with heavy sanctions. Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, in a tweet , even suggested invoking the nuclear option and expelling Hungary from the EU.

Armenia, Slovenia, But Hungary is by no means the only country in Europe to be accused of overrun. There is hardly a day when the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), my former employer, does not issue a statement of concern regarding actions it deems unacceptable in its 57 member states. In recent days, the Austria-based organization has denounced the questionable legislation related to Covid-19 and the punitive actions in Romania Kosovo and turkey

meanwhile in Russia

Outside the European Union, the policies adopted during the Covid-19 epidemic in Russia have caught the eye of the OSCE , especially last Tuesday’s legislation which provides for prison terms of up to five years for spreading false information about the virus. While the fight against false information is a top priority for governments around the world, the OSCE and other organizations claim that it is written without guarantee of the media’s right to report on the pandemic without constraint and could be used as a tool to suppress freedom of expression.

Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at least once a year and share a well-known contempt for Western liberal values ​​as well as a negative view of Ukraine.

It is therefore not surprising that the two strong men borrow from the same playbook, especially when it comes to limiting the work of journalists and non-governmental organizations.

In times of crisis, the Kremlin tends to go overdrive to confuse and create division – all the more when the big powers are distracted, as they are now. Even after Covid-19 was declared a global public health emergency by the World Health Organization on January 30, a CNN investigation found that Russia was still heavily involved in US electoral interference using farms from brilliantly disguised trolling.

And, in a disturbing sign that has not been seen since they landed in the spring of 2014 in eastern Ukraine, OSCE observers have been blocked by rebels supported by Russia for several days after crossing the front line under the pretext of “quarantines” Covid-19.

In Russia itself, Putin, in the middle of a worsens quickly Covid19 epidemic, planned to hold a referendum on April 22 to approve the revisions of the entire Russian constitution, which among other things guarantees that he will remain in power until 2036. The exercise has been delayed, but if the pandemic continued, it would be certainly in the style of sovereign Russia to send its citizens to the polls during a period when the low turnout is almost guaranteed.

Lockout Protests

Since many parts of the world are subject to a lock or some kind of movement restriction, the organization of physical events has become almost impossible. But disgruntled citizens around the world have found creative ways – other than just expressing their anger on social media – to express their disgust.

In Brazil, for example, people have been beating cooking utensils for the past week in protest against far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who will be re-elected in 2022. The protests are in response to their leader’s flippant way of handling the crisis – as well as his general style of governance. Thursday, the number of cases of coronavirus in Brazil was over 8,000, according to Johns Hopkins, which gives it the third highest number of cases in the Americas after the United States and Canada.

But those who have had their rights violated should not have to do so in isolation, even with governments and multilateral agencies under pressure to deal with the spread of the coronavirus and the collateral damage of economic dislocation.

If the international community remains silent while peoples’ rights are being eroded, this sends a worrying signal to strongmen from Brazil to Hungary that significant setbacks in civil liberties are acceptable. Worse, this gives them little motivation to repeal the measures once the public health emergency has ended.

Strong men can be deaf in the face of their constituents’ pot shots. But when threats of targeted and well-coordinated economic sanctions, targeting in particular those who depend on the devaluation of oil and the expulsion of coveted clubs, sway before them, it can help protect the hard-won freedoms of citizens whose voices have been temporarily silenced by blockades, quarantines, illness and death.

The worst collateral damage from the Covid-19 pandemic is that states and leaders emerge from it with the feeling that they have uncontrolled powers for the foreseeable future.