In a video posted on Instagram, Johnson, aka The Rock, dressed in a towel, shared with his supporters his “home refuge, the ritual of showering before dad.”

“Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands that I sing the rap part of my song ‘You’re Welcome’ from ‘Moana’ while I wash my hands,” he wrote. “We realized a few weeks ago that the rap part of the song is the perfect time to get your little ones to have fun washing their hands.”

Johnson was among the voices cast for the 2016 Disney movie.

“Stay healthy and safe, my friends,” he added.