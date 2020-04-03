Written by Antonio Paolucci, CNN

Antonio Paolucci is an art historian and exhibition curator. Here are edited excerpts from the new book “ Cabinet of Curiosities , “which describe how the Renaissance rooms containing marvelous objects were the precursors of the modern museum. Photograph by Massimo Listri, published by Taschen.

The cabinet of curiosities is synonymous with delight and surprise, with wonders and rare objects, but is also the mirror and the representation of the world as a whole.

Almost, if not all, can be represented in a cabinet of curiosities: visual arts and scientific instruments, astrology and medicine, zoology and botany, gemology and metallurgy, as well as alchemy and the most esoteric sciences.

This is how the philosopher, theologian and utopian Tommaso Campanella (1568-1639) described his “imaginary museum” in his “Città del Sole (City of the Sun)” from 1602. He designed a building designed and organized to be a temple the arts and the sum of human knowledge, which would be subdivided into circles.

Figure of Arcimboldo (17th century). Florence, Pitti Palace, Treasure of the Grand Dukes.

The circles of human knowledge

“Inside the first circle are all the mathematical figures,” writes Campanella. “Outside the building is a map of the whole world, with a table for each country, describing its rituals, customs and laws, and with our alphabet displayed above theirs.

“In the second circle are all precious and non-precious stones, as well as minerals and metals, real and painted.

“Inside the third circle are illustrations of all the different types of herbs and trees in the world [ . . . ], with their described properties as well as their similarities to celestial bodies, metals and the human body, as well as their medicinal use.

“Inside the fourth circle are illustrations of all the different types of birds with their distinctive features, sizes and habits, and among them the phoenix is ​​very faithful to life.”

The kind of imagination which, in 1602, inspired the prose of Campanella, is the same impetus which generated the culture of the cabinet of curiosities, a phenomenon which spread throughout Italy at that time as well as in the rest of Europe.

Exceptional cowrie shells (Cypraea). Seitenstetten Abbey, The Mineral Cabinet.

The Uffizi Gallery

The Uffizi Gallery was itself created as a cabinet of curiosities, that is to say, a place of wonders. It was originally the Palace of the Magistrates, as built by Giorgio Vasari “on the river, almost in the air”. in 1581, the grand duke François I de Médicis transformed the top floor of the palace into a gallery to house the crown jewels. Bernardo Buontalenti’s Tribune has always been both the physical and symbolic center of the Uffizi. It is here that the most precious treasures of the Medici dynasty have been kept to arouse the curiosity and amazement of distinguished visitors and family guests.

Francesco Bocchi provided this description of the Tribune in 1591, in Le bellezze della città di Firenze (The beauties of the city of Florence): “At the heart of the Gallery is a dome, called by all” the Tribuna “, divided by so that it has eight sides and with a diameter of 10 braccia, designed by Bernardo Buontalenti and which is the most beautiful. ”

These include a head of Julius Caesar “in precious stone, which is blue and the most beautiful in its artifice”, and which was beyond comparison in “the value of its extraordinary manufacture”; a “mound of pearls and jewelry” produced by Grand Duke Francesco himself; and a turned ivory globe incorporating six pure ivory ovals with portraits of the Duke of Bavaria, his wife and children.

Pediment with a mask in the style of Giuseppe Arcimboldo (around 1730). Hall, Francke Foundations Chamber of Art and Natural History.

Pitti Palace

However, the most beautiful and most important cabinet of curiosities in Italy is in the Pitti Palace in Florence. In the northern part of the palace, known as the “Summer Apartment”, is the Tesoro dei Granduchi, the “Treasure of the Grand Dukes”, an extraordinary assemblage of rare and precious objects.

In the large reception hall, exquisite frescoes as bright as silk tapestries, made by Florentine painters of the Baroque era such as Giovanni da San Giovanni and Francesco Ferrini, illustrate the glories of the Medici house and the fate of Florence herself, who, following the Turkish occupation of Constantinople, became the new Athens, a beacon of civilization and culture for the whole world.

The frescoes immortalize Lorenzo the Magnificent, surrounded by artists and intellectuals of his entourage embodied by Marsilio Ficino and the Platonic Academy. The Great Hall of Giovanni da San Giovanni is the heart of the Tesoro dei Granduchi.

Wax bust of King Frederick III (1751) by Louis-Augustin le Clerc. Copenhagen, Rosenborg Slot.

Cabinets of curiosities today

It is fair to wonder whether the notion of cabinet of curiosities still exists in the imagination and aspirations of collectors today, and whether the impetus behind such an omnivorous and extravagant collection has survived to the present day.

The answer is yes. When we look at Alessandro Orsi’s collection at Azzate in Varese, or the glyptic art collection at the Guy Ladrière gallery in Paris, or the old ivories at the Kugel gallery, also in Paris, we cannot avoid concluding that the impetus behind the history of the creation of the great european mirabilia collections has not died out.

Overwhelmed by the clamor of advertising and fickle market trends, today’s private collector is struggling to achieve the frame of mind required for the patient, the meticulous pursuit of things, the things we fall in love with. and that make us happy to own. And yet it is this attitude, and no other, that we must encourage and support.