Free your inner poet, express your anxiety, your hopes and your fears. Sound artist Alan Nakagawa invites you to write haikus about your experience during the coronavirus pandemic for a sound collage that he will release in collaboration with the Orange County Museum of Art on April 23.

As we practice social distance, Nakagawa hopes that a creative community activity will help us come together.

To participate, write and record a haiku about your experience and send it to OCMA at [email protected] by April 16. Nakagawa will use haikus to compose a sound collage that everyone can hear.

A haiku consists of three lines. The first and last lines must have five syllables each. The second line should have seven syllables.

Here is our contribution:

Read the news often

Take long walks outside

Missing family

Nakagawa is a Los Angeles-based artist who has long specialized in sound. Since 2018, he has been the artist in residence at Cal State Dominguez Hills.