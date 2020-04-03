Meanwhile, airport security checkpoints Less than 125,000 people were screened on Thursday, less than 5% of the 2.4 million people, including passengers and crew, who passed through TSA checkpoints on the day equivalent to last year.

Air travel is normally busy during this break, but the pandemic has dampened demand. Airlines have cut capacity by about 56 percent, according to Airlines for America, an industry association.

He said passenger numbers have dropped by about 92% – and “passenger traffic is decreasing much faster [airlines] can reduce capacity. ”

Airlines will continue to plan flights to move cargo and meet government requirements related to the stimulus law. Low-cost carriers, many of which cater for leisure travelers and adapt their schedules to vacation travel models, experience 10% of regular traffic, according to the National Air Carrier Association, which represents them. In March, the TSA screened just under half of passengers in March 2019 – with figures slightly above last year’s level towards the beginning of the month, during a wave of trips as people returned. home, and dropped to percentages in single digits in the last days of March. Due to declining demand, approximately 20% of the US commercial aviation fleet – more than 1,200 aircraft – are inactive, meaning that they have not been used in the past seven days , according to Airlines data for America. Some airlines have decided to remove their old planes sooner than expected.

