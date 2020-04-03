The death toll from coronaviruses in Italy is probably much higher than official figures suggest, according to a new report – a grim indication of what could be in store for the United States.

The country, which has quickly become the European epicenter of the virus, has an official death toll of 13,155 on Thursday afternoon – more than any other nation in the world. However, this number does not take into account the number of people who perished without being tested for COVID-19, according to experts and an analysis of the Wall Street newspaper.

“There are many more deaths than what is officially declared. But this is not an accusation. People are dead and they have never been tested because time and resources are limited, ”said Eugenio Fossati, deputy mayor of Coccaglio.

In his home town, a nursing home lost more than a third of its residents last month – but none of the 24 who died have been tested for the virus.

The same goes for the 38 people who died in another nursing home in Lodi and in many other communities, the newspaper said.

In the cities of Bergamo and Brescia – two of the worst hotspots of the epidemic – experts estimate that the actual number of deaths could be double the official number.

In March, 2,060 deaths were reported in Bergamo and 1,278 were reported in Brescia.

“We know the real number is higher and we mourn them, knowing full well why they died,” says Fossati. “It is a hard truth to accept.”

The number of virus carriers counted – 111,000 – is also limited to people with symptoms in the country, the newspaper reported.

The country’s hidden death toll should serve as a warning to other virus-infested regions of the United States and Europe if the pandemic is not brought under control quickly, the report said.

The US death toll from coronaviruses exceeded 5,300 on Thursday – overshadowing the official number of 3,322 people in China, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.