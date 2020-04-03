The change represents a radical change for the party, which worked for months to host a convention in Milwaukee in mid-July. As officials began planning for the spread of the coronavirus, many remained optimistic that the virus would decrease and that the Democrats could welcome the extremely important event.

Representatives of former vice president Joe Biden and Vermont senator Bernie Sanders’ campaigns were consulted on the decision to move the Democratic National Convention from July to August, two Democratic officials told CNN. Biden currently holds a significant lead over Sanders in the nomination contest and is the party’s favorite.

The Democrats had originally chosen mid-July as the way to hold their convention before the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. But when the Olympics were delayed by a year due to the coronavirus, the three weeks spanning July and August were open for what the Democrats hope to be a major media moment.

The Democratic convention will now take place the week before the Republican convention in Charlotte.

“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe that the smartest approach is to take more time to monitor the progress of this situation so that we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention,” said Thursday Joe Solmonese, CEO of the convention. “In this critical period, while the magnitude and magnitude of the pandemic and its impact remain unknown, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of healthcare professionals and emergency responders.”

These efforts have accelerated in recent days as former Vice President Joe Biden, who heads the delegate count, began publicly calling for changes to convention planning, including saying on Wednesday that he believed that the convention “should move in August”. “

“I doubt that the Democratic Convention can be held in mid-July or early July. I think it will have to continue in August,” said former vice president Jimmy Fallon during The The. Tonight Show Wednesday evening. . “We just have to be prepared for the alternative and the alternative, we don’t know what it’s going to be unless we have a better idea if this curve is going to go down or up.”

The change creates a series of problems for the planning committee, which has already locked up the conference venue and needed hotels for the influx of visitors.

Convention planners said Thursday that the venue, Fiserv forum and accommodation in the area were still available in August.

Pressure was mounting on organizers as similar summer events, such as the Olympics, began to be postponed or canceled. It was also recognized that conventions are not agile organizations and that any significant change would take at least four weeks for the organizers to fully implement them.

The delay in the convention also postpones any consideration of changing the convention rules to allow delegates to vote remotely. The current convention rules state that delegates must come in person to nominate a candidate, so a rule change would be necessary to allow digital voting.

Members of the powerful party rules and regulations committee had started to look into possible emergency plans, but had not actively started talking about rule changes.

“Are we talking about rule changes right now? No, we are not. It will be two months from now? Maybe,” longtime Democrat member and member Maria Cardona told CNN last week. of the committee. “Are we looking for possible contingency plans on what something like this will look like? Yes, there are people who are considering what it would mean.”

Republicans, too, were forced to consider changes to their convention, but took advantage of the fact that they had originally chosen in late August for their meeting.

“The RNC works closely with the states parties, ensuring that they have the resources necessary to carry out their presidential nomination processes and offering incredible flexibility in these circumstances,” Committee spokesperson Mandi Merritt said on Thursday. national republican. “We are fully committed to keeping the Republican convention in Charlotte as planned and to renew President Trump.”

This story has been updated with additional information.