For years in New York we have been trained to disdain.

Whenever Robert Kraft’s name is mentioned, the response of any Jets or Giants fan (well, mostly Jets fans) is usually rooted in derision.

Kraft is the owner of the big, bad patriotic winners of perennials, who are looked down upon in these games for the six Lombardi trophies they hoisted with perceived arrogance and for the way they treated the Jets (as the bullies treat 98 pounds ) weak) in the past two decades.

Today, however, everyone associated with New York, fans of the Jets and others, should pay tribute to Kraft, 78, who did something so special in this frightening and uncertain time of the coronavirus crisis that you should never forget.

Not now.

Not the next time the Jets and Patriots meet, each time the NFL season kicks off.

Never.

Kraft and his son, Patriots president Jonathan Kraft, partnered with the state of Massachusetts to purchase 1.4 million N95 masks for his home state. He purchased 300,000 additional protective masks for New York State.

“Personally, I have a deep affection for all New Yorkers,” said Kraft, who attended Columbia University and played running back and safety on freshmen and light soccer teams. from school, said Bruce Beck of WNBC-TV Thursday. “I just thought it might be cool if the owner of the New England Patriots did everything he could to help the Jets and Giants. It’s a gift from us, those 300,000 masks and transportation, to the people of New York. “

May New York and Boston be damned.

Kraft, whose team jet traveled to China to buy and retrieve the masks, consulted Massachusetts Governor Charles Baker, a Republican, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, about his plans.

Baker gave his blessing to Kraft and Cuomo thanked New York in the midst of a dangerous shortage of protective masks.

Republicans against Democrats be damned.

The Kraft jet, decorated with the Patriots logo, arrived Thursday at Logan Airport in Boston. The 300,000 masks are expected to arrive in New York on Friday.

“It transcends politics and brings everyone together,” said Kraft. “We are all one, we are all together and we must make sure that we take care of the people who take care of us. I believe in the power of the will. We can do it, but we have to do it by pulling ourselves together. We are going through something unique and difficult, but we will win. “

Together. As Jets fans, Patriots fans, Giants fans, everyone.

Since Kraft purchased the Patriots in 1994, New England has a record 291-125, made the playoffs in 21 of 26 seasons, reached 10 Super Bowls and won six.

It’s human nature that everyone hates winning teams all the time, especially the Jets, who have been beaten by the Patriots year after year with a few rare exceptions.

Shortly after Kraft belonged to the Patriots, a “border war” began between the Patriots and the Jets.

Bill Parcells had fled New England for the Jets after the 1996 season, preferring to buy his own groceries instead of worrying about Kraft’s interference in his football business and taking much of his staff in New England with him.

There was Kraft orchestrating the flight of Bill Belichick from the Jets when Belichick was supposed to become the head coach of the Jets.

There was Spygate, for whom the Patriots were kicked out by former Patriots assistant coach and head coach of the jets at the time, Eric Mangini, and were severely fined in draft and draft choices. ‘silver.

A lot has happened over the years between Kraft and the Jets. None of that nice.

Today, however, the rivalries are cursed. No more border war. Everyone is now playing for the same team.

The emotions of jealousy must be replaced by those of true gratitude towards a man that we are used to considering as the enemy.

Today, until further notice – and perhaps forever – Robert Kraft is a family.

New York family.