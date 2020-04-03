Part 12 of a series analyzing the New York Rangers.

Ryan Lindgren should have been out of training camp Rangers this year. Management may have even believed at the time, before sending Lindgren, then 21, to Hartford among the final cuts while retaining Libor Hajek, then also 21.

Lindgren and Hajek joined the organization one day apart. On February 25, 2018, the Blueshirts acquired Lindgren of Boston, who had drafted him 49th in 2016, as part of the package in return for Rick Nash. The next day, Hajek, who had been selected by Tampa Bay 37th overall in the same draft, was acquired from the Lightning as part of the package for Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Meunier.

The Rangers viewed Hajek as a defender of the top-4 left, with no questions or questions. They saw Lindgren as a project with exceptional leadership skills, but with mobility issues, which could become a type of six or seven.

Two years later, Hajek is no longer the project and Lindgren, well, he emerged from his freshman season as the Rangers’ top left back and half the irrepressible and inseparable rookie tandem starring Adam Fox who emerged as a team match pair.

You tell me that the last pair of NHL rookies has this kind of chemistry and success. You tell me that the last defender of the Rangers played with the pugnacious and recoilless approach of Lindgren, who added skills, momentum and increased mobility to his game, but whose greatest value lies in the attitude and smart he carries his shoulder on the ice at each shift.

If an opponent wants a piece of a Ranger, it is likely that at some point he will end up going through Lindgren, all claimed to be 6 feet and 200 pounds from him. If an enemy is vulnerable, during or with their heads down while carrying the puck, it is likely that Lindgren will pass through it.

You don’t want to get too intoxicated by the Lindgren-Fox pair. The second years – and beyond – can be more intimidating than the rookie seasons. Rangers and Brady Skjei unfortunately shared their recent experience on this subject. The opponents will adapt to the two 22-year-old players, who form a matching set on and off the ice. They will know what to expect.

So the responsibility will lie with Lindgren and Fox to adapt and add more to their games, the way Lindgren has added an offensive element to his game since he left Minnesota after his second season at university to go pro after the Rangers acquired it during the post-game. Purge letters.

Of course, there is reason to believe that the pair will adapt and adapt. There is every reason to believe that this is only the beginning of the Lindgren-Fox pair which should form the blue pedestal for years. It does not take an act of faith to reach this conclusion.

Lindgren was recalled from the AHL Wolf Pack on October 28 and played the following night in Game 10. He has been paired with his partner Fox at several Team USA tournaments and events. Of course he was. Indeed, the twins – hey, if Schwarzenegger and DeVito could be twins, why not Lindgren and Fox? – were together for all except (games of) three games later in the season when David Quinn experimented with and moved Lindgren to the left of Jacob Trouba while Fox skated to the right side of Skjei. It didn’t take.

Lindgren played 836: 19 five-on-five (by Naturalstattrick.com). Fox was on the ice with him for 676:34, 80.9% of the time. The pair were up for 34 Ranger goals and 25 against a succession of top six opponents. Lindgren himself scored 46 goals and 31 permits.

We can agree on Lindgren and Fox as a duet for the future. But where could he have joined the Ranger era teams? Would the pair of rookies have earned a place in the team’s best editions of the past 15 seasons?

In 2005-06, the pairs of Blueshirts were Marek Malik and Michael Rozsival; Darius Kasparaitis and Fedor Tyutin; and Jason Strudwick and Tom Poti.

In 2011-12, the Blueshirts went with Ryan McDonagh and Dan Girardi as the first pair, Marc Staal and Anton Stralman as the second pair and Michael Del Zotto and Stu Bickel as the third pair.

In 2013-14, it was McDonagh-Girardi, Staal-Stralman and John Moore with Kevin Klein.

A year later, it was McDonagh-Girardi, Staal-Klein and Keith Yandle with Dan Boyle.

So first, and there will be no answer-based scores, what set of six do you have? No substitution allowed.

Second, could the Lindgren-Fox 2019-20 pair hit one of the aforementioned pairs? Well, Jason Strudwick and Tom Poti would be removed from 2005-06, Michael Del Zotto and Stu Bickel would be removed from 2011-12 and John Moore and Kevin Klein (even as important as # 8) would be removed from 2013-14. And, given their comparative performances of the season, not their career resumes, Lindgren and Fox would have hit Keith Yandle and Dan Boyle in street clothes in 2014-15.

And maybe, just maybe, the Rangers could have won a Cup.