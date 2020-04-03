You don’t have to look far to see the social changes that are causing the coronavirus pandemic. Today, everyday life is different for many people, and these changes seem to extend to our planet. We have already seen examples of areas with high levels of air pollution being dramatically eroded when people have been home for a long time and now a new phenomenon has been discovered. The land is really quieter.

As reported by Newsweek, scientists have found a significant reduction in the amount of vibration on the earth’s surface. This “seismic noise” is caused by human movements, such as driving, construction work and anything else that could cause the earth to collapse. Well, since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the whole planet is pretty quiet.

With the coronavirus pandemic spreading around the world, lockdown efforts have been made in many places. Even areas that are not tightly closed are advised to avoid social gatherings and to stay home, if possible. Because much of the planet plays by these new rules, there is much less background noise at the seismic level.

Stephen Hicks, a seismologist at Imperial College London, took to Twitter to reveal the results of a seismic survey showing how dramatically things have calmed down. “# Covid19uk Lock Seismometer View,” Hicks writes. “The average daily seismic noise has decreased this week.” He adds that the data “is likely to reflect less traffic on the roads”.

When researchers take seismic readings, they typically have to consider the background noise evenly. As a species we tend to make a lot of noise no matter the time of day, but independence and social alienation have managed to change it in a big way. During this time, quieter frequencies are typically associated with people’s daily lives, which means that now could be a great opportunity for researchers to capture some particularly accurate readings without having to worry about so much static confusion.

The various locks and security measures in place in the United States and many other countries are expected to remain in place for at least one month, if not longer. This means a long period of quiet time for the entire planet and researchers could take advantage of it.