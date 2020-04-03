The company has delivered only 88,400 of the 102,672 cars it has built for its customers.
The number of sales made increased by 40% compared to the previous year. But it was down 21% from the record fourth quarter sales
who raised Tesla to his first annual operating profit
. However, this pace recently lowered Wall Street estimates of 80,000 deliveries during the quarter. It was “a small victory in a dark environment,” according to a note from analyst Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities.
Tesla had to temporarily stop production
at its new plant in Shanghai in late January due to restrictions in place in China to fight the coronavirus. It kept its main factory in Fremont, California, even when state officials ordered the closure of non-essential businesses in the region. But on March 19, he went ahead and production suspended
there too.
Most of the auto industry suffered sharp drop in car sales
in the first quarter due to closings in much of the United States, Europe and Asia in an effort to control the coronavirus. The forecast for US and global sales for the entire industry has been cut in recent weeks.
Even with the drop in sales from the company’s fourth quarter results, first quarter performance helped boost Tesla’s share of after-hours trade by 17%.
Tesla’s actions were among the hottest on the market
from June to mid-February, gaining more than 400% in less than nine months, reaching a record close of $ 917.42 on February 19.
Since then, its shares have lost half their value, as markets have declined globally globally. Despite this, they were still up 150% from the June low at the close on Thursday before the price spike after normal business hours.