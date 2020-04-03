The company has delivered only 88,400 of the 102,672 cars it has built for its customers.

Even with the drop in sales from the company’s fourth quarter results, first quarter performance helped boost Tesla’s share of after-hours trade by 17%.

Tesla’s actions were among the hottest on the market from June to mid-February, gaining more than 400% in less than nine months, reaching a record close of $ 917.42 on February 19.

Since then, its shares have lost half their value, as markets have declined globally globally. Despite this, they were still up 150% from the June low at the close on Thursday before the price spike after normal business hours.