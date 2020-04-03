With a prime-time audience of the four main television networks continuing to increase with a large part of the country under home control due to the coronavirus pandemic, “NCIS” has attracted the greatest public for a scripted program this season.

CBS’s action drama had an average of 13,196 million viewers, its highest since February 12, 2019, according to same-day live figures released Tuesday by Nielsen. It was the second time in three weeks and the third time this season that “NCIS” was the most-watched show of the week. “NCIS” is the only scripted program to exceed weekly viewing ratings during the 27-week 2019-2020 prime-time television season.

The police drama of the second season “FBI”, which followed “NCIS”, reached an average of 10.691 million viewers for the start of a two-part crossover with “FBI: Most Wanted”. The conclusion of the crossover, which followed “FBI”, reached an average of 9.5 million viewers, the most among the 22 hours of the week. programs, sixth in the general classification and the highest among the nine “FBI: most wanted” episodes.

CBS also had the only other program last week with an average of more than 10 million viewers, “60 Minutes”, which averaged 10.51 million viewers, third for the week. The magazine has finished twice first, second and third time in the past five weeks.

CBS finished first for the seventh consecutive week and the 12th time in the season despite prime time replay broadcasts on Thursday instead of its scheduled Sweet 16 coverage of the canceled men’s basketball tournament. NCAA Division 1.

CBS also had season highs from “Hawaii Five-0” (8.44 million viewers), “Survivor” (8.19 million) and “MacGyver” (6.72 million), with an average of 6 , 34 million viewers for its prime time programming between March 23 and Sunday.

NBC finished second for the second week in a row after a third straight place, with an average of 4.72 million viewers. ABC was third for the second week in a row after a second straight place, with an average of 4.66 million viewers.

Cable’s Fox News Channel was fourth among all networks, with an average of 4.231 million viewers.

Fox finished fifth, with an average of 3.44 million viewers for its 15 hours of prime time programming. It finished fourth among broadcast networks eight times in the eight weeks following its broadcast on the Super Bowl LIV.

CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox News Channel each broadcast 22 hours of prime time programming.

NBC’s most-watched program was “Chicago Med,” fourth of the week with 9.609 million viewers, its highest since December 1, 2015. “Chicago Fire,” which followed, averaged 9.208 million viewers, its highest since December 10, 2013., seventh for the week.

“Chicago PD”, which followed “Chicago Fire”, had an average of 7.755 million viewers, its maximum for an episode not seen since January 13, 2016. “Chicago PD” was second of the week between 10 pm. programs and 12th in total.

NBC singing competition “The Voice” was the first among the alternative series for the fifth time in the five weeks of its spring season, averaging 9.575 million viewers, fifth overall. “The Voice” was in the top five each week of its spring season.

The NBC drama “Council of Dads”, the only premiere of the week, finished third at 10 p.m. time slot on March 24 and 66 in total, with an average of 3.75 million viewers. He retained 47% of the audience for the season finale of “This Is Us”, which preceded him.

“This Is Us” reached an average of 7.984 million viewers, its highest level since last season’s finale, 11th for the week.

“American Idol” was ABC’s top-rated program for the sixth time in seven weeks, it aired this season, averaging 7.321 million viewers, 13th for the week. The number of views fell 4.8% from its average of 7.692 million the previous week, when it finished seventh.

“The Masked Singer” was Fox’s highest ranked series for the seventh time since the week of its Super Bowl broadcast, with an average of 8.03 million viewers, 10th overall. He had an average of 8,022 million viewers the previous week, finishing fifth.

The combined audience of the four main broadcast networks was 19.16 million viewers, against 19.12 million the previous week and 18.06 million the week of March 9-15.

Fox News Channel was the most watched cable network for the 10th consecutive week, with an average of 4,231 million viewers.

Fox News Channel aired each of the top 15 prime-time cable programs, topped by Thursday’s episode of the political talk show “Hannity”, which included an interview with President Donald Trump and which averaged 5.634 million viewers, 29th overall.

“Hannity” received an average of 5 million viewers for the week, the highest number in the history of the program, which premiered on January 12, 2009.

MSNBC was second for the fifth time in six weeks, with an average of 2.32 million viewers. CNN was third, with an average of 2.194 million viewers.

The audience for advertising-funded cable networks also increased, reaching an average of 40.606 million viewers, compared to 40.56 million the previous week and 39.361 million the week of March 9-15.