The NFL has not yet ruled out the possibility of allowing teams to hold their Draft Day operations in their facilities.

The league said in a memo to the 32 teams on Thursday that one of the options it is still considering is “not to force” club staff to travel to other off-site sites for the draft, reported ESPN.

“If it is decided that it is both safe and in accordance with the law, clubs will be allowed to draft in their own establishment,” the league wrote in the memo. “A club can always decide to operate its project from an off-site location … provided that this activity is authorized by law and in accordance with mandatory directives issued by (the NFL chief medical officer), the Dr. (Allen) Sills. “

The league has said it will base its decision on the recommendations of Dr. Sills and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If the decision is made to require that all team personnel transfer their operations to personal residences, no club will be allowed to operate from club facilities or off-site.

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said Wednesday they already plan to prepare their draw war room at Dixie Brewery, which is owned by team owner Gayle Benson. Payton said he, GM Mickey Loomis and GM assistant Jeff Ireland would be dispatched to a room with several scouts joining the discussion via Skype.

More than 50 prospects were also invited by the NFL to participate in the live broadcast of the project – which is still scheduled from April 23 to 25 – via social media and videoconference.