(CNN) – Superyachts are generally designed to stand out, but this new cutting-edge concept is just the opposite – designed to blend in with the background.

The 164-foot HIDE is unlikely to leave the shipyard anytime soon given the current coronavirus crisis, but it may well be in the order books as soon as things appear brighter.

Designed – before the pandemic – by the yacht designer Anna Borla , the concept of the ship is designed with huge reflective glass panels that reflect the natural surroundings it crosses.

Mirror effect

Anna Borla’s HIDE concept is fitted with huge reflective glass panels to reflect the surrounding area. Courtesy of Anna Borla

“HIDE wants to blend into the surrounding environment,” says Borla, explaining that the goal is to “give importance” to the landscape crossed by the superyacht, rather than to the ship itself.

But while the emphasis can be put on the backdrop, the elegant features of HIDE are arguably as impressive as any dramatic landscape.

The superyacht, which can accommodate up to eight people, is equipped with a large bow that allows for an expansive upper deck with a swimming pool, lounge chairs and a removable awning.

The main cabin, located on the main deck, includes a master bedroom with two balconies, a studio, a bathroom and a dressing room.

There is also a gym and spa, which can be entered via an electric “hatch” on the upper deck, on board with two guest cabins, two VIP cabins and a beach.

Ambitions that respect the environment

Innovative design was one of the applications for the Rossinavi Design Challenge 2020 yacht design competition. Courtesy of Anna Borla

HIDE’s flat structure allows for photovoltaic solar panels, which Borla plans to add to the roof of the wheelhouse to facilitate a hybrid propulsion system.

The designer, who estimates that the ship will operate at a cruising speed of around 14 knots and a maximum speed of 18 knots, has also opted for recycled textile furniture, while taking into account the space to store the batteries lithium.

“She [HIDE] is a perfect combination of luxury, relaxation and performance, with a view to sustainability, “Borla told CNN Travel.

Although Borla proposed the concept of a yacht design competition Rossinavi Design Challenge , Italian duo Gianluca Bina and Mirko Opran were finally crowned winners for their Model Maker Group design, which means there is no guarantee that we will see the HIDE concept become a reality for now.

However, Borla has generated a lot of interest since the competition and hopes that the project will be taken up by a shipyard.

If it were to be chosen, she said it would take about two years to build the ship.

HIDE is one of many exciting superyacht projects to unveil in the past few months.