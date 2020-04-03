Over a million people worldwide have been infected with the coronavirus, and a quarter of them are in the United States. The medical resources in states like New York and Louisiana are at their maximum capacity, and many are running out of ventilation. An admiral in charge of FEMA’s supply chain task force confirmed that supplies do not go directly to the states, but rather to a distributor where governors are forced to compete for lifesaving equipment. David Begnaud speaks with officials and health professionals in Louisiana and New York to get an idea of ​​how these federal policies affect their work flow.