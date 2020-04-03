A Seattle-area nursing home faces a federal fine of $ 611,000 for a series of failures that have led it to become the early epicenter of the US coronavirus epidemic.

The Kirkland Life Care Center, linked to at least 40 deaths from coronaviruses, had not treated properly and reported to state authorities an outbreak of respiratory disease in mid-February, as required by local law – missteps that put its 120 residents. patients in direct danger, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a federal agency.

State regulators and federal agency investigators said Life Care was too slow to identify sick patients and allowed workers to punch in while they were sick.

As the number of respiratory cases increased, the center continued as planned with group events held in late February where food was shared among participants, including a Mardi Gras party for dozens of residents and visitors.

The center could appeal the fine. But he also risks losing Medicare and Medicaid funding if he doesn’t correct the health deficiencies reported by CMS by September 16, 2020.

Life Care did not respond to a request for comment. The Tennessee-based chain said in a statement released to The Washington Post that he “would continue to work with CMS to find solutions” to the problems raised in a CMS report.

“We are working hard to respond to their current concerns in a timely and respectful manner to provide our residents with the best care,” said the release.

With post wires.