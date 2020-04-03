The popular Spanish series (known as “La Casa De Papel”) follows a group of thieves led by “The Professor” who have an ambitious plan to acquire billions of euros.
It has become one of the most addictive streaming giants.
Passionate viewers are delighted with the new season since the release of the official trailer last month.
It just gives a glimpse of the fast-paced action and intrigue of Season 4, which seems to include the derailed professor, and Raquel is offered the chance to get back to his old life.
The creator of “Money Heist”, Alex Pina, signed a new production agreement with Netflix in 2018.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_entertainment/~3/kV8NUZ_m4TM/index.html