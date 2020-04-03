Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded strongly to President Trump’s criticisms Thursday evening, saying he was “appalled” by the letter from the commander-in-chief criticizing him as a “bad” senator.

The New York Democrat, appearing on MSNBC, had previously written to the White House asking President Trump to appoint a military official as Czar to manage the production and distribution of medical supplies and other supplies while invoking Defense Production Act.

“I spoke to the president late this afternoon and explained it and the result is this letter,” said Schumer. “And so I’m just dismayed. You know what I’m saying to the president, just stop the meanness. People are dying and therefore, President Trump, we need leadership. We need to get the job done. Stop the meanness.”

Schumer sent his letter with “best intentions,” he told Chris Hayes of MSNBC.

“And it is a mystery to me that the president does not invoke this,” continued Schumer. “It is desperately necessary, most experts agree that it is necessary and lives are at stake.”

Schumer’s appearance came just hours after President Trump tore him apart on Thursday, calling him a “bad” senator whose focus on impeachment efforts left New Yorkers “completely unprepared” for the pandemic. coronavirus.

“No wonder the AOC and others are considering running against you in elementary school,” wrote Trump. “If they did, they would probably win.”

Schumer also appeared on CNN on Wednesday to urge Trump to appoint a senior officer to direct the administration’s use of the Defense Production Act, which would force companies to make masks, respirators and other medical equipment.

“Thank you for your Democratic public relations letter and the incorrect sound bites, which are false in every way,” continued the letter, adding: “A” senior military officer “is responsible for purchasing, “Distribute, etc. His name is Rear Admiral. John Polowczyk … If you remember, my team gave you this information, but for public relations purposes, you choose to ignore it.”