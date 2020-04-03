Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer doubled his call to President Trump to appoint a military “czar” to lead the coronavirus supply efforts, sending Trump a letter after a tweeted rejection.

New York Democrat wrote that the Czar should use the Defense Production Act to stimulate the production and distribution of supplies.

“America cannot count on a patchwork of uncoordinated voluntary efforts to combat the terrible scale of this pandemic,” wrote Schumer. “It is high time that your administration appointed a senior officer to deal with this urgent problem.”

Trump invoked the Defense Production Act last month to force companies to transfer assembly lines to the production of COVID-19 masks, fans and other supplies and to assign responsibility to sales consultant Peter Navarro .

On Wednesday evening, Schumer said on CNN that Navarro was “not up to the task” and that Trump should appoint “a military man, a general who knows how to manage logistics and master commands.”

In a Thursday morning tweet, Trump rejected notice, according to Navy Rear Admiral John Polowczyk is already in charge of distributing supplies to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Trump tweeted, “Someone please explain to Cryin’ Chuck Schumer that we have a soldier in charge of the distribution of goods, a very talented admiral, in fact. New York has gotten a lot more than any other state, including hospitals and a hospital ship, but whatever happens, still complaining. It doesn’t matter if you get ten times what you need, it will never be enough. “

Trump invoked the act after instigating Schumer. Trump shouted to an assistant “do it now” when he and Schumer spoke on March 20. But he said the White House widely uses the law as a “lever” to induce semi-voluntary compliance.

In his letter, Schumer continued his attack on Navarro. “With all due respect to Dr. Navarro, whose expertise lies in other fields, he is unfortunately not qualified for this task,” wrote Schumer.

“As you may know, there are many logistics professionals in the United States military,” wrote Schumer.

Under Navarro, the White House has forced companies, including General Motors, to produce fans.

This week, in response to a call from the NYPD, the White House worked with Raytheon to steal about 4,000 protective suits from New York and 6,000 gallons of hand sanitizer donated by the alcohol company Pernod Ricard.

Navarro and other federal officials announced on Thursday the cache of approximately 200,000 N95 masks and other supplies in New Jersey and New York.

Schumer argued that current efforts are insufficient. Referring to an effort by first-in-law Jared Kushner to partner with businesses, Schumer wrote: “The existence of a separate” parallel “effort elsewhere in the White House, led by equally inexperienced and unqualified people , made the administration’s response even more confusing and uncoordinated. “

The White House and a spokesperson for Trump’s coronavirus task force have not provided an official response.