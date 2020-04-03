“I got it, just so you know. I’m fully recovered, just so you know. And I’m just thinking of all the people going through this really difficult time and sending lots of love and being really thankful for each easy breathing and every day I walk around, “she said on Instagram, adding,” I’m really quiet right now and probably will continue to be, just sort of taking it all and having a lot of feelings, like me. “

Bareilles had played in the London production of “Waitress” in the West End. The show went dark on March 13 due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The singer was good enough to walk around with a mask in her post.