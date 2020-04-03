Hanging art on your walls is an easy way to improve your space, and it’s a great time to add some new impressions to your current gallery wall. Rifle Paper Co., one of the most popular stationery, art and decoration brands, is organizing its BOGO Art Prints Sale, so you can get two whimsical prints for the price of one until April 3.

Each art print is based on hand-painted illustrations by Anna Bond, co-founder and creative director of Rifle Paper Co. Choose from bright flowers, uplifting quotes, travel destinations, adorable animals and much more, all created in the distinctive style of Rifle Paper Co.

Impressions starts at just $ 24, and you can choose your preferred size. There is also the possibility of adding a frame in one of the five finishes for $ 65 and more. (The framed prints will be shipped in two to three weeks.) The two-for-one discount will be applied at checkout.

Take a look below for the impressions we find most delicious.

Juliet Rose Art Print (from $ 24; riflepaperco.com)

Rifle Paper Co. is perhaps best known for its colorful flowers. Add a bouquet to your wall for less now.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

Swan Art Print (from $ 24; riflepaperco.com)

These swans floating placidly on a flowery lake make a soothing image to hang in these uncertain times.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

Art print Lemons at Lemonade (from $ 24; riflepaperco.com)

Lemons with lemonade Art Print

This bright, fruit-filled print is a literal interpretation of the phrase “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade”.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

You are the artistic copy of the bees (from $ 24; riflepaperco.com)

You are the knees of the bee Art Print

Offer this copy, with metallic gold ink, to a friend or loved one to let them know that they are your queen bee.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hairbrush art print (from $ 24; riflepaperco.com)

Art is for every part of your home! This hairbrush illustration would be fantastic in the bathroom.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

Marie Antoinette Art Print (from $ 24; riflepaperco.com)

Marie Antoinette Art Print

History buffs will lose their heads in front of this portrait of Marie Antoinette.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

Bon Voyage NYC Art Print (from $ 24; riflepaperco.com)

Be inspired by travel when the pandemic passes, with prints that highlight a favorite destination. Choose from cities around the world, including the Big Apple.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

Dog Days of Summer art print (from $ 24; riflepaperco.com)

Dog Summer Days Art Print

You don’t need to own a dog to view 20 of the best human friends in your home.

For more great deals, check out CNN coupons.

Note: The above prices reflect the price indicated by the retailer at the time of publication.