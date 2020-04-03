A 60-ton shipment of coronavirus supplies from Russia to New York was purchased by the United States at a reduced price, according to an American official.

The supplies, which photos show were delivered Wednesday on a tarmac at New York’s JFK airport, have been described as “aid” by the Russian government, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted On Wednesday evening, the United States actually purchased masks, respirators and other protective equipment.

In a statement to The Post, a senior administration official said the items were purchased at below market prices.

“The United States simply purchases supplies and equipment, as it does for deliveries from other countries,” said the official. “We appreciate that Russia sells these items to us below their market value.”

The official said the specific cost is unlikely to be released.

President Trump held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday about the COVID-19 crisis and other issues, including an oil dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia. A White House reading of the call did not mention the shipment of supplies.

The cargo was first mentioned by Trump on Monday evening at the Rose Garden. Trump said that “Russia has sent us a very large amount of equipment, medical supplies, which is very nice.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov on Tuesday said Putin made the offer and “Trump gratefully accepted this humanitarian aid,” a timeline confirmed by US officials.

Pompeo’s tweet questioned whether the “aid” was actually a sale, Russian hawks say was a propaganda victory for Putin.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said on Wednesday said, “The two countries have provided each other with humanitarian assistance in times of crisis and will no doubt do so in the future. It’s time to work together to defeat a common enemy that threatens our lives. “