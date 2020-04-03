Former Alabama Chief Justice and Senate candidate scandalized by scandals Roy Moore will represent Pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church in Louisiana who flouted a state-ordered ban on holding large gatherings to organize religious services.

“I am pleased to assist Pastor Spell in his fight to preserve our religious freedom,” Moore told Fox News. “Pastor Spell is a man of courage and conviction and knows, like me, that government cannot interfere with our recognition of the sovereign God.”

“What happened to Pastor Spell is the most blatant violation of the separation of church and state,” he added. Moore lost to Democrat Doug Jones in a controversial Senate race, but ran again this spring and placed fourth in the Alabama Republican primary.

Spell confirmed to Fox News that Moore would be one of his lawyers, along with Joe Long, a civil rights lawyer, and others.

Moore, who is licensed to practice law in Alabama, said he would seek admission to practice in Louisiana and sit as co-counsel for Spell and the church.

The pastor of the Baton Rouge mega-church was arrested on Tuesday on charges of having organized religious services for around 500 worshipers. Spell has been charged with six counts for violating the governor’s ban on large gatherings. He faces a $ 500 fine and a 90-day jail sentence for each count.

“It is not a problem of religious freedom, and it is not a question of politics. We are facing a public health crisis and we expect community leaders to lead by example and obey the law, “said police chief Roger Corcoran at a press conference on Tuesday.

To spell told Fox News he prayed for the officers who arrested him at his church. He said he was released after taking his fingerprints and reading his rights.

Spell said Thursday that he plans to continue hosting church services despite the legal repercussions. “The word of God commands us to come together as born-again Christians,” he said. “We must come together, it is essential to our salvation.”

Moore has repeatedly deplored the health precautions against coronaviruses legally applied as an infringement of liberties.

“Businesses are closed, our economy is destroyed and churches are closed by tyrants who stoke fear instead of faith in God and our American Constitution,” he said. tweeted March 19.

Speaking to worshipers outside Life Tabernacle Church, Moore said that Governor John Edwards was not allowed to limit the size of crowds in places of worship because constitutional rights of clerics prevailed on those of the government that was trying to protect people.

“We have to remember that the first amendment exists because we can worship God the way we want and no government can come in and tell you that you can’t get together in church,” said Moore, according to The Advocate.

Several women alleged that Moore sexually harassed them as a teenager and that Moore was in his thirties. Leigh Corfman, now 53, alleged that Moore first approached her in a courtroom in 1979. She alleged that Moore touched her in private areas when she was 14 years old.

Moore denied the allegations, but several Republicans who initially supported Moore called for him to withdraw in the 2017 special election.

Moore has also been removed from Alabama’s highest court twice. He was dismissed in 2003 after challenging the order of a federal judge to remove a marble monument from the Ten Commandments of the state’s High Court.

After being re-elected in 2013, he was dismissed in 2016 for challenging a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on gay marriages.