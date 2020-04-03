“There was a lot of paperwork but a lot of people cooperated,” Kraft told Anderson Cooper of CNN.

“We had three governors, we had a lawyer from China, our crew who probably flew more hours than they should but they knew how important it was.”

Kraft and Patriots president Jonathan Kraft have teamed up with the state to purchase a total of 1.4 million N95 masks for Massachusetts, the team said.

Robert Kraft has also purchased 300,000 additional protective masks for New York State as the whole country begins to lock in order to contain the spread.

The second delivery of another half a million N95 masks is expected to arrive next week.

“I’m just going to tell you the answer we got from America when our plane came back, people are looking for good stuff,” said Kraft.

“It is the largest country in the world. It is time for us to come together and solve these kinds of problems.”

Massachusetts currently has 8,966 reported cases of coronavirus and 154 people have died, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Businesses and organizations that do not provide essential services must now close their physical workplaces to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

These companies are encouraged to continue their operations remotely. The ordinance also limits public gatherings.