If your streaming regime during these anxious weeks allows for something small, human and bittersweet between more entertaining comebacks, the premiere of actress Stephanie Turner, “Justine”, is a cleverly contained indie that deserves your attention.

Although this is a story steeped in the prickly pain of a military widow (Turner), it has an emotional suspense about how we treat the pain which seems natural and deeply observed, not sentimental without being insensitive . Uprooted with her two children in southern California to live with her stepfather, Don (Glynn Turman), Lisa reluctantly takes on a nanny job for Justine (Daisy Prescott), 8, a cheerful girl with spina bifida whose parents of loving but licensed real estate brokers (Darby Stanchfield and Josh Stamberg) keep it virtually hidden from the world.

At home, Lisa is reluctant and reckless towards her children and Don’s pleas for friendliness; for her, these are uncomfortable reminders of what was ripped off. But at work, the baseless isolation of Justine’s life opens up the fiercely nourishing side of Lisa. Turner, who also wrote and produced, is fortunately indifferent to victories or redemption.

The daily work of wounded interaction is what interests her, and she even effectively dramatizes the way prejudices are generated in white bubble worlds (Lisa’s children are biracial and Justine hears everything her parents say racists). “Justine” recalls the golden era of the conscientious and well-played film of the week: a slice of life built around the tests, but without exploiting them.