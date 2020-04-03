adds 150,000 workers to stores and warehouses until the end of May to help keep pace with customer demand during the pandemic.hires 100,000 additional warehouse and delivery workers.occupies 50,000 positions. And Albertsons,, 7-Eleven and others want to recruit hundreds of thousands of new workers combined for part-time and full-time slots.

These companies speed up their normal hiring times from several weeks to 24 hours in some cases. Walmart said it hires about 5,000 workers a day. Some chains are also raising employees’ wages on a temporary basis, in part to recruit new workers.

These openings are a welcome development for the millions of Americans who have lost their jobs in recent weeks. It is a deep recession and sectors such as travel, hotels and restaurants are laying off workers. Other retailers buy hundreds of thousands of employees.

But some part-time hourly workers at these companies are frustrated with the arrival of new workers when they are already struggling to find enough hours to pay their bills. Although these part-time workers are fortunate to have a job during a crisis, they fear that new hires will come in their own hours and make it more difficult to obtain full-time status in the chains. the future.

Last year, over 700,000 retail workers were classified by the Bureau of Labor Statistics as “involuntary part-time workers” – that is, workers who wanted to work full time but could not also not because their hours were reduced or they could not find a full-time job.

“As we enter a recession, it’s great to see the hiring,” said Daniel Schnieder, assistant professor of sociology at the University of California at Berkeley. “But, the key thing to keep in mind is that many existing workers are not getting enough hours to make ends meet and the same problem can [be] present for these new workers. ”

In addition to fewer hours, the difference between part-time and full-time employment status at certain retailers can also mean eligibility for health care; access to more days of paid leave, parental leave and sickness; and more stable schedules.

Army of part-time workers

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about a quarter of the more than 15 million American retailers worked less than 35 hours per week last year, making them part-time employees.

Retailers generally want to have a larger pool of paid part-time workers instead of a smaller group of full-time employees with guaranteed benefits and hours, experts say. This strategy allows them to adjust workers’ schedules according to demand, such as during the rush to buy coronavirus.

“From the employer’s point of view, these workers are then flexible, ready to stay late if necessary or to work on call because they need hours,” said Schneider. “But, from the workers’ point of view, it’s instability and unpredictability.”

At Walmart, the largest private employer in the United States with a workforce of approximately 1.5 million people, more than 40% of employees work part-time. CEO Doug McMillon said the company has increased its share of full-time positions in recent years.

While part-time jobs can give workers flexibility and are often suitable for students and older citizens, many part-time workers at Walmart want more hours. About 69% of part-time workers at Walmart said they would prefer to work full-time, according to employees interviewed in 2018 by worker advocacy groups, the Center for Popular Democracy and United for Respect.

“Our full-time and part-time associates are currently receiving as many hours as they want, including overtime,” said a Walmart spokesperson. “We are pleased that thousands of associates are joining us every day to complement our existing workforce and help meet the high demand in our stores. At the same time, we are able to provide a bridge for many Americans temporarily excluded from work. “

At Kroger, about 60% of the company’s approximately 453,000 employees worked part-time in 2018, according to the company’s latest recent data.

“If the store just gave part-time workers more hours, there would be no problem,” said a Kroger, Ohio employee who spoke on condition of anonymity. The employee finds it difficult to pay rent with part-time hours and unstable wages.

“Kroger’s most urgent priority is to provide a safe environment for associates and customers, with open stores, complete digital solutions and an efficiently functioning supply chain, so that our communities have access to food and fresh and affordable essentials, “said a Kroger spokesperson. . Kroger offered a premium of $ 2 an hour to hourly, full-time and part-time workers, and our family of companies hired more than 32,700 new workers in 14 days.

CVS does not break down the rate of part-time employees in its workforce. But a store manager in Ohio who spoke on condition of anonymity said the company had cut the hours of full-time employees in the store in the past two years.

Some full-time employees are on the verge of losing their health care benefits due to reduced hours, said the employee. “Where does the company get the hours and pay to hire 50,000 people?”

A CVS spokesperson said the company regularly monitors “customer traffic and the volume of prescriptions in each store throughout the day. We adjust the schedules of our team members accordingly, and these adjustments result in custom staffing schedules for each store. In all cases, appropriate work hours are allocated to ensure we have the right staff in place and at the right time. “

“Bill of Rights”

Legislators have responded to irregular hours for part-time retail and service workers in recent years.

San Francisco, New York, Seattle, Chicago and other cities have passed “fair work week” legislation. In some cases, these laws require companies to offer their existing part-time workers more hours when they become available before hiring additional staff.

Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey presented the “Bill of Rights for Part-Time Workers”. This legislation would require employers of more than 500 workers to pay existing workers if they hire new workers rather than assigning work to their existing workers.

“The giant companies are forcing millions of workers to work part-time each year rather than hiring full-time staff to skimp on wages and benefits,” said Warren in a statement in February.