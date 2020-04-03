And the borrowing frenzy could lead to an increase in the national debt to rival that of the late 1940s.

The amount of stimulus measures already underway has reached up to 20% of GDP in some countries, but economists warn that it will probably take even more to support workers and businesses affected by the pandemic. At the same time, tax revenues will decrease in line with economic activity, further widening deficits.

The deficits of many developed economies should already increase from 4% to 8% of GDP this year, with Germany and the UK near the top of the scale, according to Vicky Redwood, senior economic advisor at Capital Economics. The United States, Canada, Italy and France are also among the big spenders.

Redwood said the deficits could widen further as “government measures are still increasing day by day” and national closures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus may last longer than expected. Government guarantees on distressed business loans may also prove to be more expensive than expected.

Mario Draghi, a former president of the European Central Bank who is said to have saved Europe’s single currency during the continent’s debt crisis, recently said that governments must absorb, in whole or in part, the loss of income suffered by the private sector.

“Much higher levels of public debt will become a permanent feature of our economies,” he writes in the Financial times

Draghi argued that countries have always deployed their balance sheets during emergencies to protect citizens and absorb economic shocks that the private sector cannot. Wars – the best precedent for the coronavirus pandemic – are almost always funded by rising public debt, he added.

Debt levels never seen since World War II

In the United States, the wave of stimulus spending could push the debt in proportion to the economy to levels never seen since the end of the Second World War. Congress has already approved three bailouts, the most recent of which came with a price of $ 2 trillion, and more may be needed.

Spending increases and tax cuts have already increased US government debt to $ 17 trillion, doubling the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio to nearly 80% since 2008. According to Commerzbank, relief programs for Coronaviruses approved to date will increase this number to 96% by 2022..

“If Congress adopted new aid plans and the economic damage was greater than expected, the previous record set in 1946 (106%) could be broken,” recently wrote Bernd Weidensteiner, one of the economists of the German bank.

Other countries are rushing to secure funding for their pandemic rescue plans. Britain plans to auction £ 45 billion ($ 56 billion) in public debt in April alone. This is the highest monthly total ever recorded, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Mujtaba Rahman, director general for Europe of the Eurasia Group, said that the coronavirus had quickly ended a debate in the Conservative Party of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the advisability of increasing spending after years of austerity . Ministerial aid admits in private that the country will probably come out of the crisis with a public debt of more than 100% of GDP, according to Rahman.

Reduce debt

The financial markets should easily absorb this new wave of debt, especially because the central banks have committed to buy huge amounts of government bonds as part of their own stimulus efforts.

Economists are not worried about the short-term effects of this massive madness. The prospect of higher inflation caused by waves of stimulus, for example, is not very worrying as consumer demand is expected to remain subdued during the recession, even when closures are eased or lifted.

But once the crisis is over, the accumulated debt will remain on the government’s balance sheet. The more debt a country has, the more it has to spend to pay off that debt, leaving less money for other things. Low interest rates have helped the US government keep bills low, but rates may go up in the future.

Countries wishing to reduce their debt levels will likely have to do so over the decades. In the United States, debt levels declined rapidly after the Second World War because the economy was growing rapidly and the annual deficits had remained low. A growing workforce has also helped.

Children born during this boom period are now aging, which means that demographics are working against the United States, as well as countries like Italy. Public spending on health care, for example, will have to increase considerably in the coming years. Another limiting factor: the coronavirus could leave deep scars on the economy, suggesting that even modest growth might not come back for years

“It will not be a recovery that looks like what we saw after World War II, unfortunately,” said Maya MacGuineas, chair of the Committee on a Responsible Federal Budget, a group that tracks federal spending in Washington. MacGuineas said lawmakers should make tough choices now to help reduce the deficits of the future.

Difficult choices ahead

“If we give checks to everyone, we should associate this with an increase in the retirement age from 10 years old,” she said. “If we start to engage in infrastructure, we should associate this with the increase in the gas tax … once certain parameters of the economy show that we are strong enough to do so.”

Countries with similar debt levels to the United States, but more limited growth prospects, will find it even more difficult, according to Redwood of Capital Economics.

She said these countries could be forced to cut spending sharply after the crisis in order to reduce their deficits. Another option for some would be to allow inflation to rise, which can stimulate growth and reduce the real value of debt. A third route is by default.

“We expect some emerging markets to go down this road, and Italy could end up doing that too,” said Redwood.