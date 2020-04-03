The accelerating layoffs have brought the number of Americans seeking jobless benefits to a record 10 million in the past two weeks, an unprecedented level that pointed to double-digit unemployment and prompted calls for a another tranche of federal rescue assistance to avoid a second Great Depression.

The US Department of Labor announced on Thursday that 6.6 million people had filed for unemployment in the week ending March 28, double the previous year’s record 3.3 million and more than most economists expected.

This was only the latest proof of the speed and extent of the economic damage caused by the coronavirus across the country. Separate reports this week showed that car sales in the United States fell 39% in March, that the manufacturing sector fell back into recession, and that trade showed early signs of a decline.

However, it was the weekly unemployment benefit deposits that left economists stunned, provoking words such as “tectonic”, “cataclysmic”, “breathtaking”.

“Today’s jobs report highlights the historic devastation that is taking place in the US labor market,” said Josh Lipsky, director of global economic and trade policy for the Council’s non-partisan think tank. ‘Atlantic. “To put it bluntly, the US economy has gone from maximum speed to full stop, and millions of workers are not wearing seat belts.”

The unemployment rate in the United States in February was a low of 3.5% in 50 years, the economy having generated 273,000 new net jobs for the second consecutive month. But that’s the whole story now.

The government will release its first monthly employment report for March on Friday since COVID-19 cases began to proliferate across the country. It is expected to capture just a glimpse of the spillovers, as the unemployment rate and the number of jobs were based on surveys conducted in the second week of the month – before the wave of closings that caused massive closings of companies and layoffs across the country.

Analysts expect the government to report an unemployment rate of around 4% for March, even though real unemployment, based on extrapolations from unemployment benefit claims, is at least 10%. With layoffs expected to continue increasing in the coming weeks, reaching a total of 20 million – one in seven workers in the country – unemployment could reach 15% or more this spring.

Friday’s report is also expected to show a loss of only 50,000 to 100,000 jobs in March, ending a decade of uninterrupted job growth. Employers have created jobs for 113 consecutive months, with job growth last year averaging 175,000 per month.

Weekly unemployment demand data are a more timely indicator of changes in the labor market. And these numbers are expected to continue increasing by the millions over the next few weeks.

During the week ending March 28, California led the way with more than 878,000 people applying for benefits, followed by Pennsylvania, New York and Michigan.

Based on these figures and the historical relationship between jobless claims and unemployment, the real unemployment rate for March is closer to 17%, according to estimates by William Rodgers III, former chief economist of the Labor Department , and Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at the Century Foundation.

“If the [lockdown and stay-at-home] the guidelines either continue as they are or tighten up, “said Rodgers,” next month you will see the dramatic increase in the unemployment rate. “

Wednesday’s industrial activity report, which covers manufacturing output as well as the delivery of raw materials and other supplies needed to keep factories buzzing, came just days after a consumer confidence survey also showed a worrying decline.

The manufacturing report, by the Institute for Supply Management on the basis of its survey of factory purchasing managers, gives food for thought, particularly for the industrial core. The country has only recently started to recover from a manufacturing crisis that lasted most of the past year.

Although the manufacturing sector currently represents only around 10% of economic activity, the industrial sector remains important, with its above-average wages and its proportionately greater ripple effects on other sectors of the economy. ‘economy.

A significant slowdown in the manufacturing sector could also have major political consequences as it would strike a bunch of swing states which are expected to play a decisive role in the presidential and parliamentary elections in November.

Among these states are Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin, with small but potentially significant effects on Iowa, North Carolina and Minnesota.

In Wisconsin, which has the second highest concentration of manufacturing jobs in the country, 30% of state residents reported that they or a family member had lost a job or been laid off due to the coronavirus . And about half of the respondents said the same thing about reducing working hours, according to a March 29 poll from Marquette University Law School.

In Wisconsin and across the country, manufacturing employment increased sharply in 2017 and 2018, but remained essentially flat last year. And now it looks like factory jobs will drop with most other jobs in the country.

“The coronavirus has significantly disrupted global supply chains and forced automakers to close factories in the United States,” wrote Ryan Sweet of Moody’s Analytics.

“Add to that Boeing’s decision to stop production of the 737 MAX in January, a global recession and a strong US dollar, and manufacturing will be hard pressed,” he said.