The Rams and left-handed veteran Andrew Whitworth both got what they wanted.

Whitworth did not want to end his 14-year career in the NFL. The Rams, with no one to succeed the 38-year-old in one of the most important positions in football, needed sage Whitworth to return.

Whitworth signed a three-year front-loading contract this week and is on track to re-align as blind quarterback Jared Goff.

“It was kind of the goal from the start,” Whitworth said Thursday of his decision to stay with the team that recruited him as a free agent in 2017. “I wanted to stay here and play , and once I decided for sure and got the OK from the family and everyone that we were going to play soccer again – there is no other place I would like to be than ‘here. “

Whitworth made his comments during a videoconference with journalists.

The Pro Bowl quadruple squad sometimes struggled in 2019, but was the cornerstone of Rams coach Sean McVay, who said in February that he was confident the franchise and Whitworth would accept a new deal.

Whitworth’s contract could be worth up to $ 30 million, although it is only guaranteed to be $ 12 million and will earn about $ 6.7 million this season, according to overthecap.com.

The Rams let several defensive players go as free agents, but re-signed Whitworth and offensive lineman Austin Blythe, a fifth-year pro. Blythe said this week that he is looking forward to teaming up with Whitworth again.

Linemen such as (from left to right) David Edwards (73), Austin Blythe and Austin Corbett can appreciate the veteran presence of Andrew Whitworth (77). (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

“He will play until he is 45, I swear,” said Blythe, emotionless. “His leadership is something that cannot be said. Obviously, he is a great football player. He has been like this for 14 years.

“He’s just going to be a big presence in the locker room.”

Whitworth chuckled when asked if he would play until age 45, saying it would remain a decision from year to year.

“For veteran players, it’s really more,” Can you go through an off-season to really build your body and all the training and really the intensity it takes to get to the football season? “”, Did he declare.

Whitworth has long been a fitness enthusiast. During the offseason, he trains annually in altitude in Colorado. But with the COVID-19 epidemic restricting travel, and the NFL facilities closed, he turned his garage in his Westlake home into a training hall. The project, he said, has become a family activity, his wife Melissa and their children have contributed to it by building weights and assembling other equipment.

“The only problem is that she wants to know what we’re going to do with this when things get back to normal,” joked Whitworth. “So I have to understand that one. But other than that, we are good.”

Whitworth is used to adapting to unforeseen scenarios. In 2005, he was a senior in the state of Louisiana when Hurricane Katrina displaced more than a million people.

“Our entire campus has been turned into a triage,” he said. “It was pretty scary.”

Whitworth spent part of the offseason pursuing the kind of charity work that made him the Rams nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year. In March, Whitworth and Goff each donated $ 250,000 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to help feed families in need.

Mentoring young players like Goff has been rewarding, said Whitworth, recognizing that he also needs to improve his performance on the field. Last season Whitworth was penalized for having held his career nine times, according to profootballreference.com.

“Lots of penalties – lots I would still argue with,” he said, “but you know what? … it’s one thing from, hey, fine … although I can’t see them as a take, what can I do differently, maybe, and have a plan for what they see as being that I don’t agree with? Reality is all that matters, it’s just what they see and how can I make this game different.

Last season Whitworth was part of a line that underwent several swaps. Left goalkeeper Joe Noteboom and center Brian Allen suffered knee injuries late in the season. Right tackler Rob Havenstein was also injured.

Rookies Bobby Evans and David Edwards became beginners, as did second-year pro Austin Corbett, who had been acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

“There is a lot to build,” said Whitworth. “We have a lot of young guys who will step in and play well and who will grow and mature. I can’t wait for a fantastic rebound. “

The Rams will try to bounce back without star half-star Todd Gurley. The Pro Bowl three-time selection was cut, and he then agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons.

Gurley was a great player and teammate, said Whitworth.

“When you lose a guy like that, whatever the circumstances, it’s just difficult,” he said.

Ball carrier Darrell Henderson showed flashes as a rookie to be “lightning in a bottle,” said Whitworth. And ball carrier Malcolm Brown also returns.

Whitworth is looking forward to helping the Rams as they enter a new era at the SoFi stadium.

“I consider myself part of this franchise and something I have invested in,” he said, “and I still have a lot to do.”