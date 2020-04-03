Dad: Robert Lee Parton, farmer
Mother: Avie Lee (Owens) Parton
Wedding: Carl Dean (May 1966-present)
Other facts
Has sold over 100 million albums worldwide.
Was born fourth of 12 children. Six of his siblings worked as professional musicians.
Chronology
1957 – Recorded his first song, “Puppy Love”, with Goldband Records.
1959 – First appearance on the Grand Ole Opry at the age of 13.
1964 – Relocates to Nashville after graduating from high school.
1967 – Joined “The Porter Wagoner Show”.
1967 – The first full album called “Hello, I’m Dolly” was released on Monument Records.
1968 – Wins Country Music Association award, with Porter Wagoner, for vocal group of the year.
1971 – “Joshua” becomes Parton’s first solo single to appear at the top of the American rankings.
April 1974 – Quit “The Porter Wagoner Show”. Parton wrote the song “I Will Always Love You” in honor of his professional break with his duo partner and mentor of seven years.
1975 and 1976 – Receives the Country Music Association award for singer of the year.
1976-1977 – Her syndicated variety show “Dolly!” works on TV.
1978 – Receives the Country Music Association award for artist of the year.
February 15, 1979 – Won a Grammy for best female country vocal performance for the song “Here You Come Again”.
February 24, 1982 – Won two Grammy Awards for the song “9 to 5”: Best Country Vocal Performance, Woman and Best Country Song.
1987-1988 – Her prime time ABC variety show “Dolly” is broadcast for one season.
1988 – Establishes the Dollywood Foundation.
1992 – Whitney Houston released her version of the song “I Will Always Love You”, which surpassed the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks, a record at the time.
1994 – Parton’s autobiography “Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business” is published.
February 23, 2000 – Win a Grammy, with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, for the best country collaboration with voices for the song “After the Gold Rush”.
February 21, 2001 – Won a Grammy, with Gary Paczosa and Steve Buckingham, for the best Bluegrass album for the album “The Grass is Blue”.
February 27, 2002 – Won a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for the song “Shine”.
December 10, 2015 – NBC is showing the film “Dolly Parton’s coat in multiple colors”. It is inspired by the life of Parton and his song “Coat of Many Colors”.
November 2, 2016 – Receives the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th Annual Country Music Awards Show.
November 30, 2016 – NBC is showing “Dolly Parton’s Multi-Color Christmas: Circle of Love”, a sequel to the original film, which was released in 2015.
February 15, 2017 – Won a Grammy, with Pentatonix, for the best Country Duo / Group Performance, for a remake of his song “Jolene”.
August 5, 2019 – Nashville Mayor David Briley declares the date for Dolly Parton Day.
November 26, 2019 – NBC broadcasts “Dolly Parton: 50 years at the Opry”. The two-hour special show celebrates Parton’s milestone as a member of the country’s most esteemed institution.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/OAxmCwWsoEA/index.html