Dad: Robert Lee Parton, farmer

Mother: Avie Lee (Owens) Parton

Wedding: Carl Dean (May 1966-present)

Other facts

Received 49 Grammy Awards nominations and won eight competitive awards and one special award.

Has sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

Founder of Dollywood Foundation , who finances Dolly Parton Imagination Library – a program that started in Sevier County, Tennessee, and provides preschoolers with a book every month from birth to kindergarten. The program has spread to other parts of the country and abroad.

Was born fourth of 12 children. Six of his siblings worked as professional musicians.

Chronology

1957 – Recorded his first song, “Puppy Love”, with Goldband Records.

1959 – First appearance on the Grand Ole Opry at the age of 13.

1964 – Relocates to Nashville after graduating from high school.

1967 – Joined “The Porter Wagoner Show”.

1967 – The first full album called “Hello, I’m Dolly” was released on Monument Records.

1968 – Wins Country Music Association award, with Porter Wagoner, for vocal group of the year.

January 4, 1969 – Become a member of Become a member of Grand Ole Opry.

1971 – “Joshua” becomes Parton’s first solo single to appear at the top of the American rankings.

April 1974 – Quit “The Porter Wagoner Show”. Parton wrote the song “I Will Always Love You” in honor of his professional break with his duo partner and mentor of seven years.

1975 and 1976 – Receives the Country Music Association award for singer of the year.

1976-1977 – Her syndicated variety show “Dolly!” works on TV.

1978 – Receives the Country Music Association award for artist of the year.

February 15, 1979 – Won a Grammy for best female country vocal performance for the song “Here You Come Again”.

February 24, 1982 – Won two Grammy Awards for the song “9 to 5”: Best Country Vocal Performance, Woman and Best Country Song.

May 3, 1986 – The theme park The theme park Dollywood opens in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

March 2, 1988 – Win a Grammy with Emmylou Harris and Win a Grammy with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, for the best country performance of a duo or a group for the album “Trio”.

1987-1988 – Her prime time ABC variety show “Dolly” is broadcast for one season.

1988 – Establishes the Dollywood Foundation.

1992 – Whitney Houston released her version of the song “I Will Always Love You”, which surpassed the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks, a record at the time.

1994 – Parton’s autobiography “Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business” is published.

February 23, 2000 – Win a Grammy, with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, for the best country collaboration with voices for the song “After the Gold Rush”.

February 21, 2001 – Won a Grammy, with Gary Paczosa and Steve Buckingham, for the best Bluegrass album for the album “The Grass is Blue”.

February 27, 2002 – Won a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for the song “Shine”.

May 19, 2001 – The water park, The water park, Dollywood Splash Country, opens in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

April 14, 2004 – The Library of Congress awards Parton Prize on The Library of Congress awards Parton Prize on Medal of the living legend.

December 10, 2015 – NBC is showing the film “Dolly Parton’s coat in multiple colors”. It is inspired by the life of Parton and his song “Coat of Many Colors”.

November 2, 2016 – Receives the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th Annual Country Music Awards Show.

November 30, 2016 – NBC is showing “Dolly Parton’s Multi-Color Christmas: Circle of Love”, a sequel to the original film, which was released in 2015.

November 30, 2016 – In a video message, Parton announces that it has created the In a video message, Parton announces that it has created the “My People Fund” through its Dollywood societies and hopes to give to every family affected by the Great Smoky Mountain forest fires $ 1,000 a month for six months to help them “get back on their feet”.

February 15, 2017 – Won a Grammy, with Pentatonix, for the best Country Duo / Group Performance, for a remake of his song “Jolene”.

February 10, 2019 – She also performed at the event for the first time in 18 years with Miley Cyrus, Little Big Town, Katy Perry and others. Parton is celebrated in a star tribute to the 61st annual Grammy Awards. She also performed at the event for the first time in 18 years with Miley Cyrus, Little Big Town, Katy Perry and others.

August 5, 2019 – Nashville Mayor David Briley declares the date for Dolly Parton Day.

November 26, 2019 – NBC broadcasts “Dolly Parton: 50 years at the Opry”. The two-hour special show celebrates Parton’s milestone as a member of the country’s most esteemed institution.