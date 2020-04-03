It will be the first time that a member of the British royal family has performed a remote opening ceremony.

Charles, 71, came out of isolation and healthy after testing positive for Covid-19 last week. The royal had self-isolated at Birkhall, his Scottish residence.

“The Prince will also say a few words in tribute to all those who have worked tirelessly to create the new medical facility and to people across the United Kingdom who continue to provide primary care to those affected by the coronavirus crisis” said the press release from Clarence House. .

Natalie Gray, head of nursing at NHS Nightingale, will then unveil a plaque with Charles’ name to mark that the hospital is officially open.