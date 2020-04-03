It will be the first time that a member of the British royal family has performed a remote opening ceremony.
“The Prince will also say a few words in tribute to all those who have worked tirelessly to create the new medical facility and to people across the United Kingdom who continue to provide primary care to those affected by the coronavirus crisis” said the press release from Clarence House. .
Natalie Gray, head of nursing at NHS Nightingale, will then unveil a plaque with Charles’ name to mark that the hospital is officially open.
NHS Nightingale is a new hospital that can provide support for several thousand coronavirus patients.
Based at the ExCeL conference center in East London, the facility will initially provide up to 500 beds with ventilators and oxygen. When fully operational, the hospital will be able to accommodate between 4,000 and 5,000 beds.
More than 33,000 people in the UK have tested positive for the coronavirus, and nearly 3,000 have died, according to the latest figures from the country’s Department of Health and Welfare.
On March 13, Charles and his wife announced that they were canceling their spring tour due to the escalation of the coronavirus pandemic. The two were to travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan.
