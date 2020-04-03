Charles, 71, described the construction of the new medical center, which can provide support for several thousand coronavirus patients, “a spectacular and almost incredible feat”.
“(This) is an example – if it has ever been needed – of how the impossible could be made possible,” he said via a video link.
“But for some, it will be a much more difficult journey. So I am so relieved that everyone can now be assured that they will receive all the necessary technical care they will need and every chance to resume a normal life.”
NHS Nightingale is based at the ExCeL conference center in East London and will initially supply up to 500 beds with ventilators and oxygen. When fully operational, the hospital will be able to accommodate between 4,000 and 5,000 beds.
More than 33,000 people in the UK have tested positive for the coronavirus, and nearly 3,000 have died, according to the latest figures from the country’s Department of Health and Welfare.
On March 13, Charles and his wife announced that they were canceling their spring tour due to the escalation of the coronavirus pandemic. The two were to travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan.
Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/03/uk/prince-charles-videolink-intl-scli-gbr/index.html