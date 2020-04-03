Charles, 71, described the construction of the new medical center, which can provide support for several thousand coronavirus patients, “a spectacular and almost incredible feat”.

“(This) is an example – if it has ever been needed – of how the impossible could be made possible,” he said via a video link.

Charles came out of isolation and healthy after a positive test for Covid-19 last week. The royal, who had self-isolated in Birkhall, his Scottish residence, said: “I was one of the lucky ones to have Covid-19 relatively quietly.

“But for some, it will be a much more difficult journey. So I am so relieved that everyone can now be assured that they will receive all the necessary technical care they will need and every chance to resume a normal life.”