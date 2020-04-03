US oil prices soared before closing with a record day high gain of 25%. Why so much enthusiasm? Russia and Saudi Arabia are caught in a brutal price war, and coordinated production cuts could absorb excess supply and raise prices.

Trump, who needs prices to rise dramatically to avoid a wave of bankruptcies among American shale producers, got what he wanted. But there were reasons to question the veracity of what the president tweeted.

Problem 1: Trump said he had just spoken to his friend, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, who had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin. But the Kremlin denied that such a phone call had taken place.

Problem 2: The President has said that he expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to cut production by up to 10 million barrels a day, and potentially up to 15 million barrels a day. But the lower end of this range is equal to the entire production of Saudi Arabia.

The big picture? Saudi Arabia and Russia have been stuck in their price war since the beginning of March, flooding the oil market with cheap oil as demand crates due to the coronavirus pandemic. Crude oil fell to its lowest level in 18 years, crushing oil companies and US energy stocks.

Many analysts are skeptical that Russia and Saudi Arabia are ready to put their differences aside, especially with so many American shale producers under extreme pressure from low oil prices. But the coronavirus pandemic could change the rules of the game

“Russia’s goal was to harm the American shale,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp. “Well, everything is fine and dandy when Covid-19 was considered a brief health scare, but now the economic blow of the virus is turning into the most serious … since the” Great Depression “.”

What happens next: OPEC will hold an emergency meeting on Monday, convened by Saudi Arabia, according to two senior OPEC sources. Other producers who are not members of OPEC will be invited to the meeting, the sources said.

The question is whether OPEC and allied producers will agree to resume production reductions, and if so, on what scale. Some analysts believe that Russia will not agree to cut without a similar commitment from the United States.

US participation in coordinated production cuts would be … tricky. This goes against the ethics of the country’s free market, and it is unclear whether the president would have the legal power to order hundreds of producers to limit their production. Again, the coronavirus can change the rules of the game.

Some US oil producers have urged Texas officials to impose caps on state oil production. The Railroad Commission of Texas, which regulates the state’s energy industry, has not exercised this power for more than 40 years.

Ryan Sitton, a commissioner for the regulator, said Thursday that he had had a “great conversation” with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, during which they discussed the need to withdraw 10 million barrels per world supply day.

Prices continued to rise on Friday, recovering some of the massive drop seen in the past month. Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, traded more than 6% at $ 31.56 a barrel.

Stay tuned: Trump meets with U.S. oil producers on Friday. Putin meets leaders of major Russian energy companies.

The US job market is under enormous pressure

The past three weeks have been one of the most devastating periods in the history of the US labor market. The graph above is almost unbelievable – it shows that 6.6 million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, double the previous record.

New data on Friday showed that the US economy lost 701,000 jobs in March. It was the first monthly job loss since September 2010, and much worse than analysts had expected. The unemployment rate rose to 4.4%, after a low of nearly 50 years of 3.5%.

Big picture: The decline in jobs in the March report “will likely be overshadowed by job losses close to 10 million in April, with an unemployment rate above 10%,” Citi economists said in a research note.

The next employment report is expected on May 8 and will be a much better measure of the impact of the pandemic. James Bullard, chairman of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, said the unemployment rate could reach 30%.

“Unfortunately, we are only at the beginning of this process. There are approximately 18 million jobs, mostly in the service sector, threatened by social distancing,” said James McCann, senior global economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

Prepare for the level of national debt in wartime

Governments are launching one rescue program after another in hopes of preventing an economic disaster as the coronavirus pandemic rages around the world.

In most countries, political opposition to the increase in spending financed by borrowing has disappeared in the face of a possible global depression. But the trillions of dollars in pledged support for households and businesses will push budget deficits to their highest level since the global financial crisis.

In the United States, the wave of stimulus spending could push the debt in proportion to the economy to levels never seen since the end of the Second World War.

Spending increases and tax cuts have already increased US government debt to $ 17 trillion, doubling the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio to nearly 80% since 2008. According to Commerzbank, relief programs for Coronaviruses approved to date will increase this number to 96% by 2022..

“If Congress adopted new aid plans and the economic damage was greater than expected, the previous record set in 1946 (106%) could be broken,” recently wrote Bernd Weidensteiner, one of the economists of the German bank.

