Opera singer Plácido Domingo, who is currently recovering from COVID-19, has offered a condominium in downtown Los Angeles for $ 520,000.

Owned by the star of the Three Tenors for about three decades, the corner unit is located in Promenade West, a full-service building about two blocks from the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The two bedroom, two bathroom residence has over 1,200 square feet of space, a dining room and living room. Two private terraces flank a small veranda with a curved wall of windows.

The Promenade West full-service apartment building in downtown Los Angeles. (Google Earth)

Two parking spaces are included with the unit. Residents of the building also have access to a swimming pool, spa and gym.

Domingo and his wife, Marta, bought the property in 1989 for $ 259,000, according to records.

Bill Cooper of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the list.

Domingo, once among the biggest stars of opera, is best known for his performances with the Three Tenors, a trio of superstar singing which also included José Carreras and Luciano Pavarotti. The 79-year-old was previously general manager of the Los Angeles Opera from 2008 until his resignation last year amid allegations of misconduct.

Last month, L.A. Opera said it believed the allegations against Domingo to be credible.